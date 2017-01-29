Cardiothoracic Surgeons Join Spectrum Health Medical Group

Contributed by Tim Hawkins, Spectrum News



GRAND RAPIDS (MICH.)– West Michigan Cardiothoracic Surgeons (WMCTS), the largest group of heart surgeons in West Michigan, joined the Spectrum Health Medical Group (SHMG) on February 1.

The six surgeons join an established practice of SHMG vascular surgeons and cardiologists. Their integration creates the new Spectrum Health Medical Group Department of Cardiovascular Services, one of the largest groups of cardiovascular specialists in Michigan.

WMCTS’ joining SHMG brings a rich history of caring for thousands of patients and families with high-quality care, notes Seth Wolk, MD, president of Spectrum Health Medical Group.

“This is a group of physicians who can trace their lineage and legacy of excellence to the first cardiothoracic surgeons in West Michigan,” said Wolk. “They also have provided great leadership in developing surgical specialties at Spectrum Health. Their skill, vision and leadership are an excellent fit with the Medical Group.”

“High-quality care and outcomes along with collaborative research and education have long been hallmarks of West Michigan Cardiothoracic Surgeons,” said John Heiser, MD, a senior member of the group. “In addition, we will continue to build relationships with regional and referring physicians. Joining the Spectrum Health Medical Group allows us to continue our commitment to cardiovascular care and build upon the legacy of our practice.”

