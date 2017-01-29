$80,000 raised at the 2015 Grand Rapids Walk to Cure Arthritis

Contributed by Chris Cahill, Arthritis Foundation, Michigan

Grand Rapids, MI – 700 people participated in the 2015 Grand Rapids Walk to Cure Arthritis on May 2 at the John Ball Park Zoo. More than $80,000 was raised to support Arthritis Foundation programs, services and research that help people who have arthritis.

Walk to Cure Arthritis is an annual walking event hosted by the Arthritis Foundation, Michigan. More than 2.3 million adults and 10,300 children in Michigan have arthritis – 31 percent of the population.

Arthritis affects people of all ages and origins, including children. The disease causes slow and painful deterioration of the body’s bones, ligaments, cartilage and tendons. The cause is unknown and there is no cure, so treatments focus on attempts to slow progression of the disease and reduce pain.

People with arthritis often have difficulty doing simple things like walking, brushing their teeth and feeding themselves. Arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the United States.

The 2015 Grand Rapids Walk to Cure Arthritis honored brothers Brayden (4-years-old), Ryan (9-years-old) and Conner Sowa (11-years-old) from Jenison, MI. Sons of Steve and Christina Sowa, all three have juvenile arthritis.

Funds raised by the 2015 Grand Rapids Walk to Cure Arthritis will support Arthritis Foundation programs, services and research to help people who have arthritis. Examples include: