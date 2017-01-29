Bronson Welcomes New Providers

Contributed by Carolyn Wyllie- Bronson Corporate Communications

KALAMAZOO (Mich.) — Bronson welcomes the following new providers:

Bronson Advanced Illness Management welcomes Gayle Waldenmaier, nurse practitioner, to its team. Waldenmaier will be working with the Advanced Illness Management team at Bronson Methodist Hospital. This team provides specialized medical care for people with a serious illness in both the hospital and home setting. Waldenmaier received her Master of Science in Nursing from Rush University in Chicago. Waldermaier has six years of experience as a nurse practitioner and was most recently employed with Reid Hospital in Richmond, Ind. The Bronson Advanced Illness Management team at Bronson Methodist Hospital is located at 601 John St. in Kalamazoo. Waldenmaier can be reached at (269) 341-7339.

Bronson Neuroscience Center – Kalamazoo welcomes Steven Ross, certified pediatric nurse practitioner, to its team. Ross received his Master of Science in Pediatric Nursing from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. He has two years of experience as a pediatric nurse practitioner at Southside Pediatrics PC. Bronson Neuroscience Center – Kalamazoo is located at 601 John St., Suite M-124, in Kalamazoo. Ross can be reached at (269) 341-7500.

Bronson Pediatric Referral Service welcomes Travis Walker, M.D., to its team. Walker will be working on the newborn hospitalist team. He has a special interest in newborns. Walker completed his pediatric residency at Michigan State University Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies (MSU/KCMS) in Kalamazoo. He is board certified in pediatrics and received his medical degree from Poznań University of Medical Sciences in Poznań, Poland. Bronson Pediatric Referral Service is located at 601 John St. in Kalamazoo. Walker can be reached at (269) 341-8986.

Bronson Rapid Response Team welcomes Kimberly Hybels, nurse practitioner, to its team. Hybels received her Master of Science in Nursing from Spring Arbor University in Spring Arbor. She has a special interest in adult gerontology. Bronson Rapid Response Team is located at 601 John St. Suite 510 in Kalamazoo. Hybels can be reached at (269) 341-7762.

Bronson Trauma Surgery Services welcomes Steven Khalil, M.D. Khalil joins an expert team of specially-trained critical care surgeons and southwest Michigan’s only Level I Trauma Center. He completed his surgical trauma and critical care fellowship at Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook, N.Y. and his general surgery residency at Staten Island University College of Medicine in Staten Island, N.Y. Khalil is board eligible in surgical critical care and received his medical degree from Northeastern Ohio State University College of Medicine in Rootstown, Ohio. Bronson Trauma Surgery Services is located at 601 John St. in Kalamazoo. Khalil can be reached at (269) 341-6022.

Bronson Internal Medicine Hospital Specialists welcomes, Steven Shelden, D.O. and Manish Sharma, M.D., to its team. All three providers will be working as hospitalists at Bronson Methodist Hospital and Bronson Battle Creek.

Sharma completed his internal medicine residency at the Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. He is board certified in internal medicine and received his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor.

Shelden completed his internal medicine residency at the National Naval Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He is board certified in internal medicine and received his medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing.

Bronson Internal Medicine Hospital Specialists – Kalamazoo is located at 601 John St. in Kalamazoo. Bronson Internal Medicine Hospital Specialists – Battle Creek is located at 300 North Ave. in Battle Creek. Shelden, Egarevba and Sharma can be reached at (269) 341-8481.

Looking for a Bronson doctor? For a complete list of providers at Bronson, visit bronsonhealth.com/find-a-doctor or call Bronson HealthAnswers at (269) 341-7723.