Culver’s Customers to ‘Adopt’ 10 Pretty Lake Campers

Contributed by Matt Claus-Development Director

Pretty Lake Camp

MATTAWAN, MI – Culver’s customers are getting more than butter burgers and frozen custard this month. For the first time, they will be able to help “adopt” a Pretty Lake camper when they make their order.

During the month of May, participating Culver’s restaurants in Kalamazoo, Portage, and Otsego are selling wall decals for $1 each to support Pretty Lake Camp. Customers can write their name on the decal, which is then displayed on the restaurant’s wall.

All proceeds from sales of wall decals will directly benefit cost-free summer camp at Pretty Lake.

“For 100 consecutive years, Pretty Lake has provided totally free summer camp to area children who can benefit most from the experience,” said Matt Claus, Development Director at Pretty Lake. “We are honored that our local Culver’s managers, staff, and customers are generously supporting our summer campers during this landmark year.”

It costs approximately $500 to bring a child to Pretty Lake Camp. The fundraiser is expected to generate at least $5,000 in proceeds, meaning Culver’s customers can help send 10 or more children to camp this summer.

Pretty Lake was founded in 1916 and provides free summer camp to approximately 800 children each summer. Everything a camper needs is provided, from toothbrushes to clothes to meals, at absolutely no cost. In addition to summer camp, Pretty Lake also provides services to 4,000 Adventure Centre clients, 1,800 farm visitors, and 1,500 retreat guests every year. Learn more at www.prettylakecamp.org.