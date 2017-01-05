Motown Founder Among Those Honored by President Obama

Contributed by THE WHITE HOUSE-Office of the Press Secretary

(Photo: Kalamazoo’s Cal Street of the Velvelettes poses with Motown Founder Berry Gordy- Community Voices Photo by Sonya Bernard-Hollins)

President Obama to Award 2015 National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal

WASHINGTON, DC – Motown’s founder and musical genius Berry Gordy, Record Producer & Songwriter were among those honored on September 22 by President Obama with the 2015 National Medal of Arts and the National Humanities Medal.

During the event the president said: PRESIDENT OBAMA: Thank you! (Applause.) Everybody, please have a seat, have a seat. (Applause.) Thank you so much. Everybody, please sit down. I can tell this is a rowdy crowd. Sit down. (Laughter.)

Welcome to the White House, everybody. Throughout my time here, Michelle and I have tried to make it a priority to promote the arts and the humanities, especially for our young people, and it’s because we believe that the arts and the humanities are, in many ways, reflective of our national soul. They’re central to who we are as Americans — dreamers and storytellers, and innovators and visionaries. They’re what helps us make sense of the past, the good and the bad. They’re how we chart a course for the future while leaving something of ourselves for the next generation to learn from.

And we are here today to honor the very best of their fields, creators who give every piece of themselves to their craft. As Mel Brooks once said — (laughter) — to his writers on “Blazing Saddles,” which is a great film: “Write anything you want, because we’ll never be heard from again. We will all be arrested for this movie.” (Laughter and applause.)

The National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities were established by Congress in 1965 as independent agencies of the federal government. To date, the NEA has awarded more than $5 billion to support artistic excellence, creativity, and innovation for the benefit of individuals and communities. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the NEA supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America.

The National Endowment for the Humanities brings the best in humanities research, public programs, education, and preservation projects to the American people. To date, NEH has awarded $5 billion in grants to build the nation’s cultural capital – at museums, libraries, colleges and universities, archives, and historical societies—and to advance our understanding and appreciation of history, literature, philosophy, and language. Both Endowments are celebrating their 50th anniversaries this year.

