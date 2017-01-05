Iden Announces $500,000 to WMU

Iden announces $500,000 in state funding for Michigan Geological Survey at WMU

KALAMAZOO (MICH.)-State Rep. Brandt Iden. 61st House District (R-Oshtemo), will join Western Michigan University (WMU) President John M. Dunn and the WMU Geological Survey team for a ceremony formally announcing the $500,000 state funding appropriation to WMU.

The event was held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at: Michigan Geological Repository for Research and Education 5272 West Michigan Ave in Kalamazoo.

The new Michigan budget includes $500,000 to allow the Michigan Geological Survey at Western Michigan University to develop a statewide geologic mapping to assess and protect our natural resources. The state funding will help Michigan sustain a healthy environment.