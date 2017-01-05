Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo Announces Minigrant Awards

Contributed by Beth McCann, Deputy Director-Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO (MICH.)-The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo (ACGK) announces the 2017 Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) minigrant awards. Seventeen applications were submitted, requesting $51,785 in funds, and of those, twelve were selected to receive funding totaling $30,800.

MCACA coordinates grants to arts and culture organizations, cities and municipalities, and other nonprofit organizations to encourage, develop and facilitate an enriched environment of artistic, creative and cultural activity in Michigan. The MCACA Regional Regranting Program funds local organizations with project minigrants of up to $4,000 and professional development grants of up to $1,500. ACGK serves as one of ten regional regranting agencies for MCACA. The region served (Region 8) includes the following seven counties: Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren.

Grant Recipient County Award Bloomingdale Elementary School Van Buren $3,600.00 Cereal City Concert Band Calhoun $3,500.00 Coastline Children’s Film Festival St. Joseph $4,000.00 Friends of Poetry Kalamazoo $3,500.00 Kalamazoo Children’s Chorus Kalamazoo $1,400.00 Kalamazoo College Kalamazoo $3,500.00 Oshtemo Friends of the Park Kalamazoo $3,500.00 YWCA Kalamazoo Kalamazoo $1,800.00 Benjamin Slack Kalamazoo $1,500 Binder Park Zoological Society Calhoun $1,500.00 Irving S. Gilmore International Keyboard Festival Kalamazoo $1,500.00 Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra Kalamazoo $1,500.00

For more information on the funded projects or questions regarding re-granting programs of the Arts Council, contact Kristen Chesak, Executive Director at kchesak@kalamazooarts.org or 269-342-5059.

The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo is a nonprofit organization established in 1966, whose mission is enrich and engage our community through the arts.