Community Invited to Imagine Kalamazoo 2025 “Plan It!”

Kalamazoo, Mich. – City of Kalamazoo planning staff have scheduled two public workshops as they continue seeking input for the “Imagine Kalamazoo 2025” Strategic Vision and Master Plan update.

The next workshop will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 27. Spanish translation will be available and dinner and children’s activities will be provided at both workshops.

These workshops are part of Imagine Kalamazoo 2025’s “Plan It!” phase, which takes the broader feedback that has been received thus far and aims to identify more specific goals, policies and programs to achieve those goals, and metrics to measure success.

Over 1,400 participants shared their input during the projects initial “Imagine It!” phase either in person at a community event, at a “meeting on the go” with friends, or online at www.imaginekalamazoo.com.

“We have had a great response so far and are excited to start exploring what success looks like and how we get there,” said Rebekah Kik, City Planner for Kalamazoo. “The Strategic Vision and Master Plan guide the City’s policies and decision making, so community feedback is absolutely essential. We want to create a vision that truly reflects our values and can improve the quality of life for everyone in our community.”

The forthcoming Master Plan and Strategic Vision will also guide future budget decisions and capital projects.

All community stakeholders are encouraged to attend these public workshops and get involved in Imagine Kalamazoo 2025. Individuals who are not at able to attend can share their input online by visiting www.imaginekalamazoo.com.

“Please join us at one of these meetings, share your feedback online, or find us at a community event,” said Kik. “We want to hear from you!”