Case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Kalamazoo County

Contributed by Courtney L. Davis, MPH, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator/Public Information Officer

Kalamazoo, Mich. [September 20, 2016] – A case of West Nile Virus (WNV) has been confirmed, in a Kalamazoo County Resident, on Monday, September 19, 2016. This is the first known case of West Nile Virus in the County in 2016.

West Nile Virus can be transmitted by mosquitoes to humans; WNV cannot be spread through casual contact such as touching or kissing a person with the virus. Most people (approximately 80%) who become infected with West Nile Virus do not develop any symptoms. About one in five people who are infected will develop a fever with symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people with this type of West Nile Virus disease recover fully.

Less than 1% of people infected with West Nile Virus will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis. Severe symptoms may include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, muscle weakness, vision loss, and numbness. In these cases, recovery may take many weeks or months. In some instances the neurologic effects may be permanent.

Avoiding mosquito bites is the most effective way to avoid getting the West Nile Virus. You can ‘Beat the Bite’ by taking the following precautions:

Avoid outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most active, especially from dusk until dawn.

When outdoors, wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts.

Use mosquito repellent according to label directions.

Ensure that door and window screens are secured and in good repair.

Other effective ways to reduce mosquitoes around your homes and workplaces:

Eliminate standing and stagnant water from outdoor containers (buckets, flower pots, etc.).

Horse owners should contact their veterinarian to have horses vaccinated

If you develop symptoms of severe West Nile Virus, seek immediate medical attention. Pregnant women and nursing mothers are encourage to talk to their doctor if they develop symptoms that could be WNV.

For more information on West Nile Virus see: http://www.michigan.gov/emergingdiseases/0,1607,7-186-25805—,00.html