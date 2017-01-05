Community Voices Sponsors 4th Annual Girls Can! Magazine

The Merze Tate Explorers began in 2008 as the Merze Tate Travel Club. Since then, dozens of girls have experienced life beyond their communities, state, and country through the innovative, hands-on travel writing program. Girls from grades 4-12th, have a unique opportunity to meet women who serve as vice presidents of fortune 500 companies, to those how stepped out on a dream to own their own small business.

Some of what the girls experience while participating in a week-long residential Travel Writers Academy on a college campus, is highlighted in our 4th annual Girls Can! Edition.

Please take a look…and let other girls know about this amazing opportunity to find their own passion through travel writing. For more information, visit: www.merzetate.com