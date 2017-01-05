Judge Dismisses Charges in Child Death

By Bob Wheaton, Public Relations-Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

LANSING (Mich.) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is releasing the following statement about today’s decision by a judge to dismiss felony criminal charges filed against two Wayne County Children’s Protective Services employees in connection with the tragic death of a 3-year-old child in Wayne County during an open CPS investigation:

MDHHS appreciates the judge’s consideration of the facts in this case and the decision to dismiss the felony charges after hearing evidence presented during the preliminary examination. MDHHS employees are committed to protecting vulnerable children from abuse and neglect. Children’s Protective Services staff have difficult jobs and care about children.