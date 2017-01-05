Michigan Job Opportunities

MANAGING EDITOR
The Gratiot County Herald a weekly newspaper, located in Central Michigan, is seeking a Managing Editor. We are looking for someone that would like to move from a general reporter to Editor. Candidates should have at least two years of experiences. Candidates will be responsible for overseeing assignments and scheduling, utilizing social media platforms and write and take photos for our newspaper and specialty publications. Write headlines and layout pages. We are a family run weekly newspaper that offer a great working environment. Email resume, letter of interest, and wage expectations to tom@gcherald.com or mail the same to Tom MacDonald Publisher Gratiot County Herald 123 N. Main St. Ithaca, Mich. 48847
REPORTER WANTED
The Manistee News Advocate is a part of the Pioneer Group, a family-owned communications business publishing two daily newspapers, three weekly newspapers and a thriving commercial print division. We are looking for an energetic newshound to go after breaking news on the cops and court beat and keep officials at city hall on their toes on the city beat. The ideal candidate must have strong writing skills, be able to take photos and video and have social media skills. A journalism degree and previous newspaper experience is preferred. The News Advocate offers a benefit package that includes health insurance (medical and dental) and a 401k plan. Manistee is the perfect place for someone who enjoys the outdoors and all that northwester Michigan has to offer, with plenty of sandy beaches and trails. This position gives you the opportunity to live where others vacation. Please send a cover letter explaining why you’re the perfect candidate for this position, along with a resume and no more than 4 writing samples to editor Michelle Graves at mgraves@pioneergroup.comor P.O. Box 101, Manistee, MI 49660.
CLASSIFIED SALES SUPERVISOR
Represent the Monroe Media Group in presenting aggressive, thorough, organized advertising programs that meet the advertiser’s marketing needs. Must be able to develop revenue growth and lead department to achieve goals. Must be organized, with a strong attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines. Must work well under pressure. Must be a self-starter. Must possess strong communication skills, both orally and in written form. Position includes: counter sales, outside sales, cold calling, training and managing day-to-day operations of our classified department. Must have valid driver’s license and vehicle. Please send resume to: jbragg@monroenews.com.
ASSISTANT EDITOR
Bridge Magazine, a nonprofit publication of The Center for Michigan and the 2016 Michigan Press Association Newspaper of the Year, is seeking candidates for the position of Assistant Editor.
This person will work directly with the editor to direct Bridge’s award-winning online coverage of issues critical to Michigan, from education to government accountability, the economy, environment, politics, health care, to those policies affecting residents who are still struggling, whether they live in rural townships or large cities.
The deadline to apply is January 10, 2017.
Candidates should have a proven ability to make complex topics accessible and compelling to our smart, statewide readership, producing impactful journalism that gets read, and gets results.You will be joining a collegial, ambitious and growing team of top journalists.
Among the qualities we are seeking:
* A deep commitment to nonpartisan journalism, which means seeking perspective and solutions from wherever the evidence and data take our reporting, and not based on politics or ideology.
* An ability to analyze and present data, graphics and video and make smart use of online tools to produce interesting, innovative and creative story packages.
* An investigative mindset that will take Bridge stories from good to great by maximizing available investigative tools, including document searches (government, regulatory and legal),public records requests and source development.
* A creative, enthusiastic producer of well-sourced enterprise ideas that are relevant and timely on critical issues facing the state; an ability to coax innovative, game-changing story generation from staff.
* A solid grasp of the institutions and public agencies in Detroit is a plus, as a fair share of this position would include but not be limited to supervision of in-depth news and analysis out of the city.
* An interest in and ability to report and write your own stories on occasion. The ideal candidate has exemplary skills at being a coach and a player on our all-star team.
* An extensive network of knowledgeable, diverse, and well-placed community, government, news, and public policy sources.
* A willingness to work closely, generously and respectfully with Bridge staff and outside publications that Bridge collaborates with to produce compelling projects on multiple platforms.
* A willingness to embrace an entrepreneurial start-up culture by not only helping produce great journalism, but by being invested in the Center’s public engagement efforts and commitment to improving the lives of ordinary residents across the state.
* Well organized, adept and disciplined in maintaining the story calendar and scheduling projects, and ensuring articles are reported, written and edited in a timely manner, well in advance of publication.
* Great working relationship with colleagues. This includes consistent, clear and honest communication with reporters, an openness to their suggestions and ideas rather than a top-down approach, and overall transparency about expectations and concerns.
* An ability to help with strategic thinking and planning with our social media and marketing consultants on readership growth.
To apply for this position, please send a letter of interest, resume and up to five relevant clips (in links or by PDF) to Bridge Editor David Zeman at dzeman@bridgemi.com
Bridge Magazine is an online, nonpartisan and nonprofit publication focusing on policies and issues that impact Michigan residents. We have offices in Ann Arbor, Lansing and Detroit and distribute our content directly and through partnership agreements with other news outlets in the state.
Salary and benefits are competitive.
MEDIA SALES CONSULTANT
Michigan Press Association Services, the advertising arm of Michigan Press Association, is looking for a highly-motivated and organized individual who understands current day print and digital media and its benefits to expand our list of highly-satisfied clients.
The ideal candidate would have agency and client-side experience and contacts with the ability to open doors for both. They must be an advocate for the news media industry, both in print and digital, and should have a strong customer service focus with a passion to exceed customer expectations. Candidates should have the proven ability to generate new business through a consultative sales approach. Previous experience selling in the print and/or digital arena is desired. Travel will be required.
Part-time independent contractor agreement.
Work from remote office necessary.
Retainer plus commission potential and bonus opportunities.
Previous experience and college degree preferred.
EOE. Please send resume and cover letter to: solutions@mediaplacementone.com
Print/Digital Reporter
The Gaylord Herald Times is seeking a print/digital reporter to join the newsroom of Michigan’s Newspaper of the Year. Ideal candidates would have experience covering news, taking photos and video and using social media. Key beats include the City of Gaylord and crime and courts. Interested candidates are encouraged to contact Jeremy Speer, editor, at jspeer@gaylordheraldtimes.com.
Versatile Paginator/Copy Editor
The Monroe News is seeking a versatile paginator/copy editor with excellent news judgment. Candidates must be able to edit quickly and thoroughly for accuracy, clarity, grammar and spelling; craft engaging page designs and write headlines. Candidates should also have experience with layout software, preferably Adobe InDesign. Must be comfortable posting content to Facebook and Twitter. Must have good working knowledge of AP style; at least three years professional experience is preferred, but recent graduates with significant college experience and internships will be considered. To apply, send a resume, a cover letter and links to your best work to Jill Nevels-Haun, executive editor, jnevels-haun@monroenews.com