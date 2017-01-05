Michigan Job Opportunities

Represent the Monroe Media Group in presenting aggressive, thorough, organized advertising programs that meet the advertiser’s marketing needs. Must be able to develop revenue growth and lead department to achieve goals. Must be organized, with a strong attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines. Must work well under pressure. Must be a self-starter. Must possess strong communication skills, both orally and in written form. Position includes: counter sales, outside sales, cold calling, training and managing day-to-day operations of our classified department. Must have valid driver’s license and vehicle. Please send resume to: jbragg@monroenews.com.

ASSISTANT EDITOR

Bridge Magazine, a nonprofit publication of The Center for Michigan and the 2016 Michigan Press Association Newspaper of the Year, is seeking candidates for the position of Assistant Editor.

This person will work directly with the editor to direct Bridge’s award-winning online coverage of issues critical to Michigan, from education to government accountability, the economy, environment, politics, health care, to those policies affecting residents who are still struggling, whether they live in rural townships or large cities.

The deadline to apply is January 10, 2017.

Candidates should have a proven ability to make complex topics accessible and compelling to our smart, statewide readership, producing impactful journalism that gets read, and gets results.You will be joining a collegial, ambitious and growing team of top journalists.

Among the qualities we are seeking:

* A deep commitment to nonpartisan journalism, which means seeking perspective and solutions from wherever the evidence and data take our reporting, and not based on politics or ideology.

* An ability to analyze and present data, graphics and video and make smart use of online tools to produce interesting, innovative and creative story packages.

* An investigative mindset that will take Bridge stories from good to great by maximizing available investigative tools, including document searches (government, regulatory and legal),public records requests and source development.

* A creative, enthusiastic producer of well-sourced enterprise ideas that are relevant and timely on critical issues facing the state; an ability to coax innovative, game-changing story generation from staff.

* A solid grasp of the institutions and public agencies in Detroit is a plus, as a fair share of this position would include but not be limited to supervision of in-depth news and analysis out of the city.

* An interest in and ability to report and write your own stories on occasion. The ideal candidate has exemplary skills at being a coach and a player on our all-star team.

* An extensive network of knowledgeable, diverse, and well-placed community, government, news, and public policy sources.

* A willingness to work closely, generously and respectfully with Bridge staff and outside publications that Bridge collaborates with to produce compelling projects on multiple platforms.

* A willingness to embrace an entrepreneurial start-up culture by not only helping produce great journalism, but by being invested in the Center’s public engagement efforts and commitment to improving the lives of ordinary residents across the state.

* Well organized, adept and disciplined in maintaining the story calendar and scheduling projects, and ensuring articles are reported, written and edited in a timely manner, well in advance of publication.

* Great working relationship with colleagues. This includes consistent, clear and honest communication with reporters, an openness to their suggestions and ideas rather than a top-down approach, and overall transparency about expectations and concerns.

* An ability to help with strategic thinking and planning with our social media and marketing consultants on readership growth.

To apply for this position, please send a letter of interest, resume and up to five relevant clips (in links or by PDF) to Bridge Editor David Zeman at dzeman@bridgemi.com

Bridge Magazine is an online, nonpartisan and nonprofit publication focusing on policies and issues that impact Michigan residents. We have offices in Ann Arbor, Lansing and Detroit and distribute our content directly and through partnership agreements with other news outlets in the state.

Salary and benefits are competitive.

MEDIA SALES CONSULTANT

Michigan Press Association Services, the advertising arm of Michigan Press Association, is looking for a highly-motivated and organized individual who understands current day print and digital media and its benefits to expand our list of highly-satisfied clients.

The ideal candidate would have agency and client-side experience and contacts with the ability to open doors for both. They must be an advocate for the news media industry, both in print and digital, and should have a strong customer service focus with a passion to exceed customer expectations. Candidates should have the proven ability to generate new business through a consultative sales approach. Previous experience selling in the print and/or digital arena is desired. Travel will be required.

Part-time independent contractor agreement.

Work from remote office necessary.

Retainer plus commission potential and bonus opportunities.

Previous experience and college degree preferred.

EOE. Please send resume and cover letter to: solutions@mediaplacementone.com

Print/Digital Reporter

The Gaylord Herald Times is seeking a print/digital reporter to join the newsroom of Michigan’s Newspaper of the Year. Ideal candidates would have experience covering news, taking photos and video and using social media. Key beats include the City of Gaylord and crime and courts. Interested candidates are encouraged to contact Jeremy Speer, editor, at jspeer@gaylordheraldtimes.com.