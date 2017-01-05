Nurses Offered Online Education Opportunity

Contributed by Angela Minicuci-Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Michigan nurses can earn continuing education credits and receive transition support through online training series

LANSING (Mich.) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Nursing Policy is pleased to announce the launch of its second of three online Nursing Transition to Practice modules in conjunction with the Michigan Public Health Institute.

The second module, Safety in Healthcare, is now available online. The Safety in Healthcare course describes the importance of safe patient care, offers strategies for engaging patients and families in care processes, and provides critical thinking exercises that allow nurses to practice identifying examples of adverse situations, human factors associated with errors, and safe team practices.

The first module, Communication in Healthcare, launched in December. The Communications in Healthcare course describes the importance of effective communication in healthcare settings and provides critical thinking exercises that allow nurses to practice applying a variety of communication techniques.

Each training course provides support for newly licensed nurses transitioning to practice or to licensed nurses transitioning to a new practice setting. The courses were developed in response to the primary needs for nurses transitioning to practice as identified by focus groups of chief nursing officers and nursing executives from acute, long term and community based care settings.

The goals of these courses are to improve retention of new nurses, to improve patient safety by assisting new nurses in transitioning from task orientation to critical thinking, and to familiarize nurses with prioritizing care and applying the techniques introduced in their educational programs. Participants successfully completing each module may choose to earn free continuing education credits.

The third and final module, Evidenced-Based Practice, is anticipated to launch in spring 2017.

To access the training modules, visit the Michigan Professional Nursing Development website athttps://www.minurse.org/.