It’s Not Too Late to Become a Master Gardener! Deadline Soon!

Contributed by Linda Whitlock-MSU Extension

Kalamazoo County (MICH.) –Registration for the next MSU Extension Master Gardener class in Southwestern Michigan will be open until January 12, 2017. Weekly classes will begin on January 19 and continue through April 22, 2017.

This class, sponsored by Kalamazoo County MSU Extension, is open to anyone who would like to learn more about gardening or horticulture, no previous experience is required. Each class covers a different topic including Plant Science, Soils, Integrated Pest Management, Vegetables, Small Fruits, Tree Fruits, Woody Ornamentals, Annuals & Perennials, Indoor Plants, Lawns, Household Pests, and Water Quality. Instructors are MSU Extension educators with extensive experience in the topics. Classes will meet from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Kalamazoo RESA building located at 1819 East Milham Road in Portage.

The cost of the class is $300 and includes a 1,000 page training manual and all needed supplies. Several partial scholarships are available to help offset the cost. Additional information and applications are available online athttps://events.anr.msu.edu/MGKalamazoo_w17/

Completing this class is the first step in becoming certified as an Extension Master Gardener volunteer. Upon completion of the training, volunteers complete community service in horticulture for area non-profits. “Master Gardener volunteers make our communities healthier, more beautiful places to live, work and play,” said Linda Whitlock, program coordinator.

If you have questions about the Extension Master Gardener program, call Linda Whitlock at the Kalamazoo County MSU Extension office at (269) 383-8815 or email her at whitlo13@anr.msu.edu.

If you have questions about gardening or your landscape plants, you may contact the MSU Extension Lawn & Garden Hotline at (269) 384-8056, 888-MSUE-4MI or at mghelp@anr.msu.edu.

