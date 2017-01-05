Kalamazoo County Welcomes New Medical Director

Contributed by Courtney L. Davis, MPH-Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Public Information Officer- Health & Community Services

Kalamazoo (Mich.) — Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services welcomes William Nettleton, M.D., M.P.H as its new Medical Director. Dr. Nettleton assumed the position of Medical Director effective Tuesday, January 3, 2017 as a part of a regional partnership between WMU Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine and the Calhoun County Public Health Department.

“We are excited for this new and innovative partnership between our two county health departments and the medical school,” says Jim Rutherford, M.P.A, Health Officer / Director for Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services. Rutherford adds, “It’s a partnership which will allow for increased public health surveillance and protection for all residents in a society where we are daily encountering the resurgence of disease, aging infrastructure, environmental contaminants and disparities in access to care that pose a threat to the public’s health.”

A Medical Director must be on call twenty-four hours per day, seven days a week. The partnership will fulfill this requirement however, Dr. Nettleton will divide his onsite working hours by spending twelve hours a week at Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services, eight hours at the Calhoun County Public Health Department and the remainder of his time at WMU Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine where Dr. Nettleton will see patients and teach resident physicians and medical students as Assistant Professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine.

“The sense of community and partnership attracted me as a prospective public health physician back to West Michigan,” shares Dr. Nettleton. “In this new role, I hope to serve as a bridge between the fields of public health and medicine. Together we can collaborate with community members to not only address preventable conditions but also work towards eliminating health inequities which hinder our county residents from achieving optimal health.”

Dr. William Nettleton has recently relocated to Kalamazoo County, Michigan from Portland, Oregon where he completed his residency at the Oregon Health & Science University. He is board certified in both family medicine and preventive medicine/public health. He is a graduate of Lakeview High School in Battle Creek, Michigan, attended Hope College in Holland, Michigan majoring in philosophy and biology and then completed medical school at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Nettleton currently resides in Kalamazoo, Michigan with his wife, Amber, and their 6 month old daughter.