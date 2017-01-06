“Our First Stand: Save Health Care” – Join the Statewide Rally

On Sunday, January 15 , communities across our country will be participating in a Day of Action – “Our First Stand: Save Health Care” – and we need your help!

Please take a stand and make sure Michigan’s voice is heard by joining U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Debbie Stabenow, Senator Gary Peters, and other Michigan congressional members at a statewide rally – Sunday, January 15, 12:30 p.m. , at UAW Region 1 Pavilion, 27800 George Merrelli Drive in Warren.

The Republican plan will put insurance companies back in charge by repealing patient protections for every American who has insurance. They plan to take away health care coverage for over 30 million Americans by dismantling the health care system and ending guaranteed Medicare benefits by converting Medicare into a voucher program. Their plans threaten nursing home care for over 4 million seniors by slashing Medicaid and dramatically increasing prescription drug prices for seniors and the disabled.

It’s important that Michigan’s voice be heard in this debate. Please join us in this day of action and share this message with your friends and family on social media.