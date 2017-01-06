Celebrating the Dream: MLK Celebration Events

By Sonya Bernard-Hollins, publisher-

Community Voices

KALAMAZOO (MICH.)–

Nearly 50 years after his death, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dedication to racial equality continues to be the driving force behind efforts toward equality for all people.

His legacy will be remembered through lectures, luncheons, performances, and marches in honor of his birthday, January 15 (the birthday is celebrated as a Federal holiday on the third Monday in January).

Issues such as affordable healthcare, safe drinking water for the residence of Flint, Michigan, and education will be the topics of various scheduled events. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Flint Mayor Karen Williams Weaver, will give the keynote address at the Martin Luther King Community Breakfast: Leading With Love, First Congregational Church in Battle Creek.

Congressman Fred Upton (6th District-Michigan) will present the keynote address on Jan. 16, at the 26th Annual MLK Birthday Celebration at the Ecumenical Senior Center in Kalamazoo, 702 N. Burdick St. Refreshments will be served.

The ministers of the Northside Ministerial Alliance in Kalamazoo also will host its 31st annual celebration event at 4 p.m. Jan. 15, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 120 Roberson St., with keynote speaker Bishop John Franklin White, presiding prelate of the Fourth Episcopal District, African Methodist Episcopal Church and president of the AMEC Council of Bishops.

Below is a list of area events by city to celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. If you have an event to share, please email to: editor@comvoicesonline.com.

Learn of all the events featured through Western Michigan University’s MLK Celebration at: http://wmich.edu/mlk/events

Other events are as follows:

Battle Creek, Michigan-

Thursday, January 12, 9-10 am, Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not a Day Off!, Federal Center Palm Garden Room (**Come 15-30 minutes early, with photo id, to get through security screening). Keynote: Pastor Chris McCoy.

Friday, January 13, 6:30-8:30 pm, The Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King in the Era of Donald Trump, Kool Family Community Center, Keynote: Dr. Julianne Malveaux.

Saturday, January 14, 9 am, Martin Luther King Community Breakfast: Leading With Love, First Congregational Church, Keynote: Mayor Karen Williams Weaver, City of Flint. Cost $15/advance and $20/door. Limited Seating.

Sunday, January 15, 4 pm, Martin Luther King, Jr. Ecumenical Service, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Variety of participants.

Monday, January 16, 12 pm, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Soul Food Lunch, Washington Heights United Methodist Church.

Monday, January 16, 5-6 pm, Dr. Martin Luther King Community Celebration, Bronson Battle Creek Outpatient Center Atrium. Variety of participants.

Kalamazoo, Michigan-

Monday, January 16, 10:30-Noon, Congressman Fred Upton to speak at 23rd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, Ecumenical Senior Center, 702 N. Burdick St. Refreshments will be served, address at 11 a.m.

Muskegon, Michigan-