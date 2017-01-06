Community Music School Winter Semester

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The Community Music School, a program of The Music Center, announces its 2017 Winter Semester. Registration is now open and runs throughout the entire semester, scheduled for January 9 through May 27, 2017. Students can begin lessons at any time during the semester. Serving children and adults of all ages and skill levels, the Community Music School offers private lessons, classes, and choirs taught by gifted and inspiring teachers. Generous financial aid for all ages and classes is available to families with under $50,000 in annual income. For more information, contact The Music Center at 269-963-1911, ext. 2589 or visit www.YourMusicCenter.org. New this year is an exciting class called Bucket Beats. In this class, students will learn basic Justin Budzynski, Bucket Beats Faculty beats and rhythms in a mixed age, group setting. The class is led by charismatic instructor Justin Budzynski who shares, “For thousands of years, people have gathered together and created engaging and stimulating music by beating on drums. This modern take on drumming incorporates simple buckets and drumsticks, but you’d be amazed at what we can accomplish with these basic instruments.” Budzynski adds, “I guarantee we will have a lot of fun in this class creating music together and experiencing the satisfaction of this communal entertainment. It’s a great stress reliever too!” Jaclyn Burke, Violin Faculty Another new class the Community Music School only recently started offering is Suzuki violin. The Suzuki Method emphasizes learning through parent participation, loving encouragement, constant repetition, listening, and learning with others. Faculty member Jaclyn Burke, recently certified to teach Suzuki Method, is very excited to bring Suzuki to the Community Music School. Burke states, “The Suzuki method is unique in that it makes music-learning a family thing. It is especially fun for parents, who are allowed to see the hidden purposes behind games and exercises, and then witness their child discover what they have learned so well while not realizing they have been practicing it for weeks. I love those exciting moments when I see a concept “click” in a child’s eyes.” Private lessons in voice and almost every other instrument are available at the Community Music School. A sampling of group classes includes the following: Music First: Ages 0-5 get a head start in musical and social skills through this inspiring group class. Music First Teachers are certified in the Gordon Music Learning Theory and/or MusikGarten Method. Children will sing, move, and explore with simple instruments. Concert Band: This group is for teens and adults who will have fun playing with other local musicians at community performances. No audition required. Location information: The Community Music School is located on the campus of Kellogg Community College in the Davidson Building at 450 North Avenue in Battle Creek. Call 269.963.1911 x2589 or email The Community Music School is located on the campus of Kellogg Community College in the Davidson Building at 450 North Avenue in Battle Creek. Call 269.963.1911 x2589 or email cmsbattlecreek@YourMusicCenter.org for more information.