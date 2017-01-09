Ask Dr. Abiade: A Job Affair Gone to the Extreme

Dear Dr. Abiade,

I am not sure you can answer my question, but I need to ask. I heard that you have a degree in religion and I know you are a counselor, so here is my question. The Bible speaks of adultery as a consensual sexual relationship between two people in which at least one is married. Correct?

In my mind, since the affair is consensual, they both accepted or agreed to the relationship. What happens when there is a person in the marriage who is more committed to another relationship, but the commitment is not sexual? My wife works for a big corporation in which there are few women at the top. I was proud of her at first because she was excited about the thought of being in top management and being one of the first women to make it to the very top. I fully supported her.

Overtime, she because over committed to her job. She sleeps, drinks, talks, and walks her job. Every conversation in some way drifts back to her job. I do not mind drinking sparingly and on one occasion I was open to drinking (too much) thinking it would get her in the “mood.” Boy, was I wrong. It did not loosen her up for romance as I had hoped. As her drive for her position increased, her desire for romanced decreased. It is clear her emotional drive is for her other lover, her job.

The reason I asked about adultery is I feel our marriage is no different than the man who lost his wife to another man. The only difference is sex is not involved, at least I hope so, but all the other symptoms of unfaithfulness are there.

Is this grounds for a divorce?

Signed,

Troy

Dear Troy,

If I am hearing you correctly, you are asking is there a difference between a woman who is unfaithful to her husband because of her sexual relationship with another man, from the woman who is (emotionally) in bondage to her job. This is a most interesting dilemma you pose as it is often the man who is so committed to his job and his wife who feels his inability to care for her emotional needs.

If I may, please allow me to address your concern as it relates to adultery. As the Bible addresses the issue of adultery, to my knowledge, the focus is sexual consent. Leviticus 18:20 says, “Do not have sexual relations with your neighbor’s wife and defile yourself with her.” Of cause the same holds true if it were the woman who was the aggressor towards a man.

We find that it was God’s intentions from the beginning of creation that a marriage is between one man and one woman. This truth is further articulated in Matthew 19:4-5,“Haven’t you read,” he replied, “that at the beginning the Creator ‘made them male and female,’ and said, ‘For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh’?”

The point being made here is that adultery is related directly to consensual sexual expression. Unless your wife is in a sexual relationship with someone at her job, the biblical understanding of adultery does not apply in your situation.

It appears your concern is not an issue of adultery, but one of sexual responsibility within the context of a marriage. The scripture that you are probably looking for would be I Corinthians 7:3-5 which reads, “The husband should fulfill his marital duty to his wife, and likewise the wife to her husband. The wife does not have authority over her own body but yields it to her husband. In the same way, the husband does not have authority over his own body but yields it to his wife. Do not deprive each other except perhaps by mutual consent and for a time, so that you may devote yourselves to prayer. Then come together again so that Satan will not tempt you because of your lack of self-control.”

I sense you feel your wife is not sexual, emotionally, or socially available for you because of her job. While this may be the case, it is not adultery. However, it is clear that her job has become more important to her than her marriage and according to I Corinthians, she is not living faithfully in her marriage.

The struggle is our needs, insecurities, or our hunger to achieve will often trump (no pun intended) our faith. We tend to see or align our faith through our brokenness. That is why people can participate in an adulterous relationship or in a fornicated relationship, and attend worship with the belief they are living according to God’s will. There are people who hunger for status, position, more money and see God as setting them on a path to have more. Prosperity theology teaches that God wants you to have more now.

Here are some things to think about.

• Her needs

As her spouse, it is helpful to understand her needs. This is accomplished by understanding what motivates her. A person’s motivation will often show up by what naturally drives them or what they gravitate towards.

It sounds like she has a need to prove something or to fill some void that occurred in childhood, her marriage or both.

Men and women in your situation often feel emotionally, physically and timewise, neglected. Neglect is a void in any relationship and voids are too often filled with something or someone else.

The neglected spouse often feels unsupported, which can help facilitate unfaithful relationships. Keep in mind, understanding and agreeing are two different disciplines. It is important that you strive to understand your wife.

• The old cliché of “People do not care how much you know until they know how much you care” is very applicable here. Understanding what motivates her needs will help you navigate conversations that can help her and close the gap in your marriage. There is a world of difference between pointing out what she is doing wrong from pointing out the direction you desire for the marriage to go.

One thing that would be helpful is agree to a period of time in which you will give your full attention to conversations about her job. The agreement needs to include holding other conversations about life, marriage and things of interest. In these other conversations, any talk of work is out of bounds.

It would be helpful to read a book on healthy marriages, communication or intimacy as a way of giving direction to your time together. It is amazing how many marriages cannot or struggle to talk about intimacy, this includes sexually active couples as well.

• Reconnecting the disconnected.

Revisit what brought the two of you together. Most couples drift away from what attracted them to each other. One of the psychological reasons for this is the things that attracted us to someone, with time, turns us off.

Little things like looking each other in the eyes; discussing more of what you like than dislike about each other and life. We connect and reconnected based on what we like in life and in each other. Reconnecting is a short distance away, we just have to take the first step.