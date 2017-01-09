MEDICAL CULINARY COOKING CLASS OFFERINGS EXPANDED

Contributed by Dawn Kemp, Public Information Specialist-Kalamazoo Valley Community College

COOKING AND EATING FOR GOOD HEALTH



SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN– There may be more to the old adage, “you are what you eat,” than originally thought. Now healthcare providers and others are acknowledging the close connection between food and long term health.Kalamazoo Valley is offering hands-on cooking classes which help participants understand the connections between food, its nutritional value and health. Based on the principle of “food as medicine,” each class focuses on improving nutrition knowledge and includes new strategies for using food to impact health.

All classes are three hours long and include a cooking demonstration with a chef and registered dietician, followed by sampling the prepared foods. Classes are held at the Bronson Healthy Living Campus in downtown Kalamazoo.

For community members (COM): $65 per class.

February 21

Cooking in the Kitchen: Understanding how fats fit into a healthy diet

Healthy fats are good for your heart and a key part of a nutritious diet. Join us for delicious fun as our team show you how easy it is to include healthy fats in everyday cooking, and identify the types of fats in food.

March 14

Cooking in the Kitchen: Total healthy eating approach to life

All foods can fit into everyday eating! This cooking session teaches participants how to practice mindful eating and become aware of the endless tasty opportunities available through crafty food selection.

May 16

Cooking in the Kitchen: Understanding gluten sensitivity

Cutting down on gluten in everyday eating can be a challenge. Successful gluten-free recipes require more than just new ingredients, and our chef will teach you new techniques to use gluten-free grains to prepare healthy, fun meals.

June 20

Cooking in the Kitchen: The Balancing Act – Understanding how carbs fit into a healthy diet

Carbohydrates have many names, which can be confusing. This class will walk you through terms such as “whole food” and “fiber-rich carbohydrates” to make healthy food choices effortless. Our chef will share secrets for using fresh, flavorful local ingredients to replace sugars in your cooking.

For Medical Professionals (CME): $150 per class, 4 Continuing Medical Education (CME)** credits offered

February 23

Cooking in the Kitchen: Lipids- Their impact on health and disease

Wondering how to increase your patients’ compliance with “heart healthy” meal plans? This cooking session is designed to help medical professionals identify the roles, sources, and current recommendations related to key lipids in diet. You will also learn culinary strategies to create easy and savory heart healthy dishes using local, fresh ingredients.

March 16

Cooking in the Kitchen: Total healthy eating approach to life

Centered on an “all foods can fit model”, this workshop clarifies confusion over “good food” and “bad food.” Medical professionals will gain insights to help their patients incorporate all foods as part of a long-term disease management strategy. You will learn tips on how to create flavorful meals that suit individual tastes, cultures, and lifestyles.



May 18

Cooking in the Kitchen: Understanding gluten sensitivity

Patients with non-celiac wheat sensitivity experience symptoms similar to those with celiac disease. Medical professionals will learn tips on how to help patients start a low-gluten meal plan and prefect gluten free meals that the whole family will love. Our chef will walk you through the steps for cooking with healthy, low gluten grains – and yes, they are delicious!

June 22

Cooking in the Kitchen: Depression- Food and Mood

In this interactive session, health care professionals will learn how nutrition and diet affect depression. Specific nutrients, foods, and eating patterns will be discussed as well as strategies to begin implementing the principles of “food as medicine” into client encounters. Participants will learn how to make healthy and delicious foods that emphasize the nutrients that are being researched in the area of depression and mental health.

According to Vivien McCurdy, Director for Food Safety and Nutrition, healthy eating and scratch cooking don’t have to be difficult, time-consuming or expensive. This series of cooking classes will guide participants to prepare affordable, delicious meals that emphasize seasonal and local produce, while improving culinary skills and knowledge of food safety. Instead of learning about nutrients in medical language such as “30g of carbohydrates” or “2000 calories per day,” participants will learn about nutrients in food and how to nourish their bodies. The goal of this program is to help translate medical nutritional information into everyday eating practices.

For more information call 269.353.1253. To register visit: www.kvcc.edu/trainingschedule.

**This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine and KVCC. Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine designates this live activity for a maximum of 4.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.