Michigan issues RFP to address health disparities in communities

Contributed by Bob Wheaton–Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Health Disparities Reduction and Minority Health Program, has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for one-time project funds of $10,000 apiece to applicants interested in developing collaborative projects designed to achieve health equity for Michigan’s racial and ethnic populations.

The purpose of the Health Disparities Reduction and Minority Health Grant is to build community capacity to improve one or more social determinants for racial and ethnic minority communities in Michigan. For the purpose of this funding opportunity, racial and ethnic minority communities include African-Americans, American Indians/Alaska Natives, Arab- and Chaldean-Americans, Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, and Hispanic/Latino-Americans.

Up to six agencies will be awarded $10,000 to conduct planning and training projects. Funds from this grant opportunity are intended to support projects including one or more of the following activities: improving racial/ethnic/preferred language data collection; establishing or enhancing partnerships to mobilize communities to address social determinants (healthy food access, recreational spaces, safer neighborhoods, literacy/education, skills development, improved housing, improved air quality, etc.); developing community education and training related to health equity, social justice and cultural competency; and increasing skills of community organizations and members to effectively navigate through the healthcare and human service systems.

Eligible applicants include local health departments, community- and faith-based organizations, tribal organizations, community health centers and other entities that can demonstrate experience and relationships in working with one or more of Michigan’s racial and ethnic minority populations.

Applications must be submitted electronically through the MI E-Grants program. For more information or to apply, visit the MI E-Grants website (http://egrams-mi.com/dch) and click the “About EGraMS” link on the left panel to access the “Competitive Application Instructions” training manual. The complete RFP can be accessed on the MI E-Grants website in the ‘Current Grants’ section by clicking the “Health Policy and Innovation” link and selecting the “MHM-2017” grant program.

Applications must be received by Feb. 1, 2017. For more information about health equality and minority health in Michigan, visit www.michigan.gov/minorityhealth.