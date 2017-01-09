Contributed by Linda Van Dis, Assistant Director- Kalamazoo Bach Festival Society

A “MASTER CLASS FOR CHOIRS”

Sponsored by the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Society

Guest Clinician: Dr. Sandra Snow

Professor of Choral Conducting and Music Education, Michigan State University

Wednesday, Feb 1, 2017

9:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Light Fine Arts Building, Kalamazoo College

Otsego High School Chamber Singers, Taylor Gudbrandson, Director

Loy Norrix High School Choir, Julie Pellegrino, Director

Mattawan High School Master Singer’s Chorale, David Hook, Director

West Ottawa High School Vocalaires, Pam Pierson, Director

Rockford High School Chamber Singers, Mandy Scott, Director

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

9:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Light Fine Arts Building, Kalamazoo College

Plainwell High School Treble Choir, Denise Beauchamp, Director

Kalamazoo Central High School Hawthorne Singers, Theresa Williams-Johnson, Director

Vicksburg High School Chamber Singers, Dusty Morris, Director

Portage Central High School Chamber Singers, Cynthia Hunter, Director

Three Rivers High School Aristocrats, Joel Moore, Director

Come and hear how beautiful choral music is created during the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Society’s 19th annual High School Choral Festival on Wednesday and Thursday, February 1 and 2, in Kalamazoo College’s Light Fine Arts Building. Clinician Dr. Sandra Snow, Professor of Choral Conducting and Music Education, Michigan State University, will coach ten school choirs from across southwest and mid- Michigan.

The Choral Festival begins with a welcome, followed by 20 minute segments for each choir to perform two pieces for Dr. Snow, the other choirs, their conductors, and any area music lovers and guests who would like to attend. The festival is non-adjudicated and provides singers with an opportunity for education and growth in a non-competitive setting. All choirs remain in the auditorium so that they may hear the others and learn from the clinician’s comments. The Choral Festival is open to the public.

Choirs participating on Wednesday, February 1, are from Otsego, Loy Norrix, Mattawan, West Ottawa, and Rockford high schools. On Thursday, February 2, the Plainwell, Kalamazoo Central, Vicksburg, Portage Central, and Three Rivers high school choirs will perform.

The Festival runs from 9:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. both days. Dr. Snow will prepare and conduct all students in a performance of “I See the Heaven’s Glories Shine”, by Andrea Ramsey, from 12:10 to 1:20 p.m. each day with all choirs singing together.

As conductor, teacher, and scholar, Dr. Sandra Snow’s work spans a wide variety of ages, abilities, and music. She holds appointments in conducting and music education at the MSU College of Music where she interacts with undergraduate and graduate students in the areas of conducting, choral pedagogy, and choral singing. Snow conducts the Michigan State University Women’s Chamber Ensemble, a group that has appeared as featured performers at American Choral Directors Association conferences. As guest conductor, she travels extensively conducting all-state and honor choirs and holding residencies with singers of all ages. Snow holds a Ph.D. music education with a choral cognate from Michigan State University.

The High School Choral Festival in February is a free event open to the public. For further information regarding any of the Bach Festival’s educational outreach events or concerts, visit their web site at KalamazooBachFestival.org.

HISTORY AND MISSION OF THE BACH FESTIVAL SOCIETY:

Founded in 1946 by Professor Dr. Henry Overley at Kalamazoo College, the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Society sought out to bring “town and gown” together to experience the joy of music-making. Now in its 70th season, the Bach Festival Society is led by Music Director James Turner and is dedicated to practicing, promoting, and preserving the art of choral music and the legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach. In his 21st season as Music Director, James Turner conducts the Bach Festival Chorus, a 65 volunteer-member community chorus, in two major choral performances every year. As a part of its concert series, the organization also presents internationally-renowned guest choirs and vocal ensembles during the season. Another important function of the Bach Festival Society is its commitment to providing high quality choral music education and outreach programs for the community. The Bach Festival sponsors an annual High School Choral Festival, provides on-site choral coaching for area middle schools, offers master classes for college and high school students, and hosts other special events free-of-charge to participants. Lastly, the organization honors its namesake composer Johann Sebastian Bach by celebrating his life and music during an annual Bach Festival Week. This season, the Bach Festival Society will present 18 events over a 10 day period from May 5 to 14, 2017.

Mission: The mission of the Kalamazoo Bach Festival is to bring excellent vocal, choral and instrumental music to the widest possible audience in southwest Michigan through performances of major works by the Bach Festival Chorus, the sponsorship of renowned vocal artists and choral groups, and educational outreach activities. The Kalamazoo Bach Festival focuses on the music of J. S. Bach and composers from the Renaissance to the contemporary era.

