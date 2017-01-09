Greenleaf Trust Scholarships- Deadline February 3!

Contributed by Kimberly G. Dudley, Human Resources Specialist- Greenleaf Trust Scholarship/Internship Coordinator

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR SCHOLARSHIP VIDEO http://greenleaftrust.com/scholarships/

Diversity in the field of finance, securities research and wealth management has long been an issue in higher education, as well as the financial professions.

Greenleaf Trust is committed to diversity in our company, as well as creating opportunities for increasing diversity in our professional field.

To achieve greater diversity, Greenleaf Trust has established the “Scholarship in Finance” at Western Michigan University. Offered to full time students majoring in Finance or Personal Financial Planning, the scholarship is administered through WMU’s Haworth College of Business.

Students meeting the scholarship’s requirements may apply; traditionally under-represented ethnicities are especially encouraged to do so.

The yearly scholarship award amount is $10,000 (distributed pro rata for Fall and Spring semesters) and may be renewed as many as three additional times over a four year education. Qualifying requirements are as follows. Each applicant must:

Consistently maintain at least a 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 grading scale

Major in Finance or Personal Financial Planning

Be enrolled as a full-time student (with at least 12 credit hours per semester)

Greenleaf Trust scholars are also eligible to apply for an internship with Greenleaf Trust. While the internship is not guaranteed, the best applicants will have demonstrated a passionate interest in financial planning, wealth management, or securities research, as well as performed well in the classroom.