If You Are Unhappy and You Know It Clap Your Hands…

Actually, the words are, “If you are happy and you know it clap your hands.” However, since I now have your attention, why not address what makes happy and unhappy relationships.

There are five ingredients to any happy family or relationship and there is one common practice in all unhappy families and/or relationships. To springboard this series I would like to borrow from Leo Tolstoy who opened his famous story Anna Karenina with one of the most quoted lines in literature: Happy families are all alike; every unhappy families are unhappy in its own way.

Please allow me to offer a summative thought in this article, which will be followed by a five part series on his preposition. To begin, all healthy relationships will always have degrees of these five elements:

Affection

Respect

Honesty

Trust

Freedom to be – one

I am sure you are wondering what is meant by “Freedom to be-one.” You will have to wait for part five of this series, but remember, patience is a virtue.

Unhappy relationships and/or families will have one common denominator, they are all unique in how they relate to each other. Let me put this another way. Good relationships are the result of, in part, good natured people. Being good is an expression of character, it comes naturally. Good natured people are consistent in their behavior. They are good at home, at work, in the marketplace or wherever they go. It is who they are.

Can good natured people do bad things? Yes, however is the exception to their nature, not their common practice. The person who treats his/her marriage, family or loved ones second class and puts on the charm at work, is not a good natured person. They are merely a public display that is in need of public approval.

They often see the person they are at home the way their view themselves and others see them in public. This is why when they come to counseling they often expressed feeling misunderstood at home. Such misunderstandings nurture unfaithful relationships because they get the attention they want in public that they are not getting at home.

The person who is not comfortable with him/herself is often the result of the clashing of these two personifications (private/public). This discomfort is sometimes the result of an experience from an abuse or a bad situation that has defined your person. We learn to ignore that bad experience and see ourselves through our public display and public approval (acceptance).

The good person is not a perfect person. Good people are those who recognized their wounds, accept that they are broken and seek qualified help that allowed them to navigate, not deny, the storms of their bad experience(s).

An example may be the person whose trust was broken in a committed relationship learning to build healthy accountable behavior patterns in future relationships. I have sat with people who wanted to get married when the broken person was still working on trust issues. Marriage is a learning ground, not a testing ground.

The person who thinks they learned but have not, is often the creator or participator in failed future relationships. Like the parent whose child creates problems in school blames the school for not controlling his/her child, we blame everyone else for our wounds and brokenness.

Let us address one more area of unhealthiness and then prepare ourselves for the first of the five part series on healthy relationships.

Now think about the times you were most hurt, or deeply wounded from a relationship. More likely than not it was someone you were emotionally close to, a parent, child, best friend, someone you trusted. Each of these relationships that invited the pain in your heart were unique relationships because of the bonding or expectations you held. This is why unhealthy relationships are unique because they required a defined relationships between the two persons.

No one can hurt you like the person close to you. Healthy relationships do not always require a close unique bonding. We can be encouraged by others that we do not know or never met. A stranger can be encouraged by just watching a family greet, hug and show excitement at the airport.

Listen to these words that expresses well the manifestation of true love, “If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing. Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered; it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, and always perseveres. Love never fails. (I Corinthians 13:3-8a)

Unhealthy relationships are the result of failure, brokenness and hopeless. Healthy relationships are the result of commitment to someone higher than ourselves, a dedication of hope found in hopelessness and an unresolved character bent on sacrificing self for another.

Every healthy relationship is rooted in love. It is not what we say to convince ourselves or others, it is who we are.

Now, that is something worth clapping about!

Dr. Zwadie Abiade is a counselor located in Muskegon, Michigan and is a regular contributor to Community Voices