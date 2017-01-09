Open Doors Adds New Housing

Contributed by Rick Stravers, Executive Director-Open Doors KALAMAZOO (MICH.)-Open Doors recently purchased a 6-unit apartment building in the Milwood neighborhood, which will be used for families who need homes. The apartment building was purchased with funds provided by the William and Julia Van Domelen Foundation. In addition to providing funds to purchase the building, the foundation is providing the funds necessary to replace the building’s roof and boiler, improve the building’s insulation to reduce heating costs, and create a play area on the property for children. The William and Julia Van Domelen Foundation previously made it possible for Open Doors to purchase Cooper Apartments on W. Lovell Street in 2011 and 3611-3629 Duke Street in 2013. The foundation has now funded the acquisition of 48 apartments for Open Doors. Open Doors Kalamazoo now has a total of 101 affordable rental units for working families on the lower end of the pay scale.

“A home is necessary for a stable family life,” said Rick Stravers, Executive Director of Open Doors. “In order to grow and thrive, children need a home. We are grateful to the William and Julia Van Domelen Foundation for making it possible for Open Doors to help more families get homes for their children.” An ecumenical group of Christians established the Open Door coffee house in 1970 as a drop-in center to build relationships of support and caring with urban young people. When our founders discovered there were many young men and women with nowhere to live, they turned their focus to providing overnight shelter. Along with shelter, our founders provided food, personal support, and encouragement for the young adult men and women who came to live with us. LEARN MORE AT: http://www.opendoorskalamazoo.org/