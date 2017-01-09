Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Events

EXHIBITION OPENING

Out of the Fire: Masterworks of Ceramics

January 14-March 12

Although we may think of clay as a just for functional objects like vases, bowls, plates, and mugs, clay is also a material many noted artists have used to create purely aesthetic works of art. This exhibition features work by some of the finest ceramic artists in the U.S.–Peter Voulkos, Ruth Duckworth, Rudy Autio, Paul Soldner, Don Reitz, Otto and Vivica Heino, and others–who marked the emergence of the American Studio Ceramics Movement.



Tuesday, January 10, noon

ARTbreak Artist’s Talk: WMU’s Great Works Dance Project

Join WMU’s Department of Dance Chair and Associate Professor Megan Slayter to learn more about the department’s Great Works Dance Project, celebrating its 20th anniversary in February. Presenting choreography that features ballet, jazz, and modern dance styles, Great Works spotlights innovative artists of the past, and today’s contemporary choreographers. Renowned choreographers and guest artists travel to WMU to stage and rehearse these masterworks, and teach master classes. February’s celebration will feature WMU dancers performing works by celebrated choreographers Antony Tudor, Kyle Abraham, Frank Chaves, and Loie Fuller, among others.



Friday, January 13

Friday Teen Night: 6-8 pm

Our monthly free Friday Teen Night offers you and your pals a fun night of art, checking out the galleries, making art yourself, and enjoying pizza & pop. Free, thanks to sponsor Springgate & James.

Saturday, January 14

Art Detectives, 11 am-12:30 pm

Free for children 4-8 with an adult. From snapshots to selfies, portraits have come a long way! We’ll put on our detective hats and search the galleries for clues about the people of our past, our present, and our future.

Winter Classes Start This Week

Fire up the fun this winter with an art class. More than 100 classes and workshops are available, and we love beginners. Classes for grades 1-12 start Saturday, January 14. Browse the catalog and register online, or call (269) 349-7775. Free museum admission and open studio time are provided to all students for the duration of the class.

COMING UP:

Sunday, January 15 Tour

Tuesday, January 17: ARTbreak Video

Wednesday, January 18: Book Discussion

Thursday, January 19: Get the Picture Gallery Talk

Friday, January 20: Teen Filmmaker submissions due

Sunday, January 22 Tour

Saturday-Sunday, January 28-29: Visiting Artist Workshop: James Watkins, Alternative Firing Techniques

