Casino Night to Benefit Prevention Works

KALAMAZOO (MICH.)– Prevention Works will host an exciting night of gaming and intrigue including Blackjack, Craps, Roulette and Venetian Carnival-style entertainers. The live and silent auctions are full of unique packages, and raffles are there to increase the fun!
For those top sponsors of $1,000 or more, the red carpet awaits at a special VIP Party from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Sponsorships include tickets for up to 10 guests to a private gaming floor with food, drinks and fabulous prizes!
Date: Saturday, February 4, 2017
VIP Party: 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Casino Hours: 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Location: Kalamazoo Country Club
Dress: Black tie optional with a masquerade twist
Food/Drink: Hors d’oeuvres, soft drinks, and cash bar
Entertainment: Gaming, karaoke, and music!
Prizes: Door prizes & live/silent auction events
visit: pwcasinonight.com for more information.