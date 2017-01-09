Casino Night to Benefit Prevention Works

KALAMAZOO (MICH.)– Prevention Works will host an exciting night of gaming and intrigue including Blackjack, Craps, Roulette and Venetian Carnival-style entertainers. The live and silent auctions are full of unique packages, and raffles are there to increase the fun!

For those top sponsors of $1,000 or more, the red carpet awaits at a special VIP Party from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Sponsorships include tickets for up to 10 guests to a private gaming floor with food, drinks and fabulous prizes!

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2017

VIP Party: 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Casino Hours: 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Location: Kalamazoo Country Club

Dress: Black tie optional with a masquerade twist

Food/Drink: Hors d’oeuvres, soft drinks, and cash bar

Entertainment: Gaming, karaoke, and music!

Prizes: Door prizes & live/silent auction events

visit: pwcasinonight.com for more information.