FREE Radon Test Kits While Supplies Last

Contributed by Courtney L. Davis, MPH, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Public Information Officer-Health & Community Services

Kalamazoo, Mich.– Kalamazoo County Environmental Health will be giving away FREE short-term radon test-kits throughout the months of January and February while supplies last. This is in observance of National Radon Awareness Month which takes place annually during January.

Radon is a colorless, odorless and radioactive gas found naturally in the environment. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers, and the second leading cause of lung cancer overall. Radon gas is released from rock or soil and may seep into homes through the foundation, cracks in floors and walls, or gaps around service pipes. High levels of radon in your home increases your risk of exposure to radiation which increases risk for lung cancer.

Free short-term radon test kits may be picked up from the following the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Service Department Locations:

Environmental Health Office (Nazareth Complex, 3299 Gull Road, Kalamazoo, MI)

Open Hours: Monday through Friday; 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Household Hazardous Waste Center (1301 Lamont Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI)

Open Hours: Tuesdays and Fridays; 8:00 am to 1:00 pm; Wednesdays; 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm; 2nd Saturday of the month; 8:00 am to 12:00 pm

Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services recommends that all homes be tested. Testing your home is the only way to know if you and your family are at risk from radon since there are no warning signs or symptoms from exposure. The United States Environmental Protection Agency estimates 1 out of 15 homes in the US have elevated radon levels.

Radon kits are available year-round at the Environmental Health Division for $10 Long-term radon kits can be purchased for $20.

The only way to know if your home has a radon problem is to test it! To learn more about radon, contact the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department at (269) 373- 5210 or visit http://www.kalcounty.com/eh/radon.htm