Civic Theatre Offers Free Audition, Craft Workshops

Director/Choreographer Nicki Poer & Musical Director Kellee Love Haselton will help you succeed at auditions. Kellee will teach the musical selection that you’ll sing at the audition and give tips, tricks, and immediate feedback to improve your singing technique. You’ll also learn choreography in the style of the show and be coached on readings by Nicki. This FREE acting workshop is being held on Saturday, January 21 from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Advance Registration is required.