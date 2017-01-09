Civic Theatre Offers Free Audition, Craft Workshops

Free Audition Workshop
Director/Choreographer Nicki Poer & Musical Director Kellee Love Haselton will help you succeed at auditions. Kellee will teach the musical selection that you’ll sing at the audition and give tips, tricks, and immediate feedback to improve your singing technique. You’ll also learn choreography in the style of the show and be coached on readings by Nicki. This FREE acting workshop is being held on Saturday, January 21 from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Advance Registration is required.
January 21 – 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
Resident Costume Designer and members of the Costume Shop Staff will work with you to create a headpiece in the style of an enchanted object from ‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, JR’. You’ll learn how costume designers put things together and the creativity that goes into making the magic happen onstage. This FREE technical workshop is being held on Saturday, January 21 from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM. Advance Registration is required.