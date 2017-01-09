Top Baby Names of 2016 at Bronson Hospital

Bronson Methodist Hospital is southwest Michigan’s largest and most advanced birthing center. Of the nearly 3,800 babies born at the Bronson BirthPlace – Kalamazoo in 2016, the most popular baby names were:
Top Boys’ Names
- Liam
- Noah
- Elijah
- Grayson
- Mason
- Owen
- William
- Carter
- Oliver
- Alexander
Top Girls’ Names
- Charlotte
- Ava
- Harper
- Olivia
- Emma
- Grace
- Madison
- Amelia
- Brooklyn
- Lillian
