Top Baby Names of 2016 at Bronson Hospital

Bronson Methodist Hospital is southwest Michigan’s largest and most advanced birthing center. Of the nearly 3,800 babies born at the Bronson BirthPlace – Kalamazoo in 2016, the most popular baby names were:

 

Top Boys’ Names

  1. Liam
  1. Noah
  1. Elijah
  1. Grayson
  1. Mason
  1. Owen
  1. William
  1. Carter
  1. Oliver
  1. Alexander

 

Top Girls’ Names 

  1. Charlotte
  1. Ava
  1. Harper
  1. Olivia
  1. Emma
  1. Grace
  1. Madison
  1. Amelia
  1. Brooklyn
  1. Lillian

 

