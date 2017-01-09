Top Baby Names of 2016 at Bronson Hospital

Bronson Methodist Hospital is southwest Michigan’s largest and most advanced birthing center. Of the nearly 3,800 babies born at the Bronson BirthPlace – Kalamazoo in 2016, the most popular baby names were:

Top Boys’ Names

Liam

Noah

Elijah

Grayson

Mason

Owen

William

Carter

Oliver

Alexander

Top Girls’ Names

Charlotte

Ava

Harper

Olivia

Emma

Grace

Madison

Amelia

Brooklyn

Lillian

For more information about Bronson or for assistance in finding a healthcare provider who specializes in pregnancy care or pediatrics, call Bronson HealthAnswers at (269) 341-7723 or visit bronsonhealth.com.