MIRS names Rep. Nesbitt House Member of the Year

Majority Floor Leader touted for energy plan, leadership

State Rep. Aric Nesbitt has been named 2016 House Member of the Year by the Michigan Information and Research Service (MIRS), an online newsletter providing news and analysis of state government.

Rep. Nesbitt, who serves as House Majority Floor Leader and chair of the House Committee on Energy Policy, was commended for his leadership in passing a long-range energy reform package on the last day of legislative session, guaranteeing Michigan affordable and reliable electric capability for decades to come. He was voted second most effective legislator by MIRS in last year’s end-of-the-year voting.

“It is an honor to be named House Member of the Year by this respected news organization,” Rep. Nesbitt said. “I worked hard during the six years I served in the House making reforms in Lansing that created more effective and efficient state government and a better Michigan for the families in the 66th House District and the state as a whole.”

Among the accomplishments Rep. Nesbitt achieved during his six years in the House are:

Worked to make career technical education available to more high-school students who want to enter the workforce;

Introduced bills to protect the privacy of firearms owners.

Hosted annual senior and veterans expos in the 66 th District;

District; Effectively worked with local communities to create jobs and expand recreational opportunities;

Hosted annual veterans roundtables to ensure those who served their country are receiving the benefits they deserve;

Eliminated regulatory burdens and unnecessary rules that burden job creators; and

Legislation to allow transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate in Michigan under a common-sense regulatory framework.

“One of my last acts as Majority Floor Leader was a resolution urging the Michigan Public Service Commission to reject plans by Consumers Energy and Entergy Corp. to prematurely close the Palisades nuclear power plant in Covert Township,” Rep. Nesbitt said. “An early end to the agreement with the commission would be a sucker punch to the 600 workers at the plant and their families.”