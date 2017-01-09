Poetry Contest asks: What’s Wrong With Adults- Deadline Jan. 31

Contributed by Buddy Hannah

KALAMAZOO (MICH.)- Calling all Middle School and High School Poets and Writers!

Playwright and director Buddy Hannah, is now seeking contributions in the form of poetry or essays for his original play, What Is Wrong With Our Adults. Poems or essays must express the theme of how students view adults and their opinion of adult, in and outside of their family members.

Submission Guidelines

• Poems and essays must be original works of the students and must be typed. No hand written material accepted

• Poems must be no longer than 300 word or less

• Essays must be no longer than one typed singled spaced page

• All submissions must contain the students name, school, grade, parents or legal guardian’s contact along with their own

• Submission must not contain any profanity.

• Students must sign a Permission to Use Slip

• Students will retain ownership and copyright of his or her work

• Students will not receive any monetary compensation for his or her work but may be compensated in other ways to be determined by the playwright

• Students will be listed as contributing poet or writer in all promotional material related to the production

• Students may submit up to 3 poems or 2 essays

• Students work will not be used by the playwright in any other way except for this production.

• Submission deadline is January 31, 2017

• Please email submission to buddyhannah10@gmail.com or mail to Stage 919 Theater Company, P.O. Box 5032, Kalamazoo, MI 49005

• Entries selected will be announce on February 10, 2017

• Submissions are open to any Middle School or High School in Southwest Michigan.

• Further questions call, 269-599-4196