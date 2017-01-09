The Michigan Economic Developers Association Announces its 2017 Board

Contributed by Jordan Miller, Marketing & Communications-Michigan Economic Developers Association

The Michigan Economic Developers Association (MEDA) has elected its 2017 Board of Directors. MEDA is a membership organization for economic developers focusing on education, advocacy and networking.

The Michigan Economic Developers Association (MEDA) recently held an election for the 2017 Board of Directors. Three candidates were nominated for the three seats open on MEDA’s Board of Directors. All three seats will carry a three-year term.

MEDA is proud to announce the results of the election as well as our top leaders for 2017:

Elected Board Members:

Scott Fleming, CEcD, Chief Executive Officer, Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance

Justin Horvath, CEcD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership

David Schreiber, Supervisor, Business Development Unit, Oakland County, Economic Dev. & Community Affairs

Khalfani Stephens, CEcD, Director of Economic Development, Farmington Hills

Newly elected members will be joining current members:

Amy Clickner, CEcD, CFRM, Chief Executive Officer Lake Superior Community Partnership

Monique Holliday-Bettie, Economic Development Manager, DTE Energy

Stephanie Carroll, Manager, Business Development & Community Relations, Auburn Hills

Kim Marrone, Community and Economic Development Manager, City of Oak Park

Karl Dorshimer, CEcD, EDFP, Director, Economic Development, Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP)

Elected to the officer positions are:

President Amy Clickner

Vice President Monique Holliday-Bettie

Treasurer Karl Dorshimer

Secretary Khalfani Stephens

The Michigan Economic Developers Association has been the leading voice of economic development in Michigan for over 50 years. Consisting of members who strive to build and retain business in Michigan, MEDA makes it possible for professionals to do their job more effectively and efficiently. We look forward to seeing these individuals help strengthen and continue to build our Association.

For more information regarding Michigan Economic Developers Association, please call the MEDA office at (517) 241-0011 or visit our website at www.medaweb.org.