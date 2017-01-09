Battle Creek Schools Granted Funds through Operation Fit

Contributed by Angela Stewart-Battle Creek Community Foundation

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Six Battle Creek schools participating in the Operation Fit program have been selected for grant funding from Building Healthy Communities. Battle Creek Dudley STEM, Battle Creek LaMora Park, Battle Creek Post Franklin, Lakeview Minges Brook, Lakeview Prairieview, and Lakeview Westlake will each receive:

Large cart filled with a large supply of playground equipment ($929).

Free year-long access to Go Noodle Plus ($99 per teacher).

$250 for Smarter Lunchroom initiatives.

$500 for Healthy Parties and Celebrations initiatives.

$1000 to implement Action Plans generated from Healthy School Action Tool (HSAT) Assessment.

Students, teachers, and administrators of each school will be provided with funds, tools and support they need to change their school environment to increase healthy eating and physical activity. Each school will also receive support from Operation Fit staff towards Active Recess, Smarter Lunchrooms, Physical Activity Breaks and Healthy Parties and Celebration initiatives. Wellness Teams were created in each school to make decisions of how to best use the grant resources. Each School’s Wellness teams will be collaborating with their teaching staff, Operation Fit, Food Service Directors, Lunch Supervisors and Physical Education Teachers to improve current fitness and nutrition goals and policies.

Operation Fit is a community health partnership of Bronson Battle Creek, the Battle Creek Community Foundation and the Regional Health Alliance. With assistance from more than a dozen partner organizations, Operation Fit is designed to reduce childhood obesity in Calhoun County. The program focuses on three primary goals: (1) Increase the physical activity of students, (2) Improve nutrition and the lunchroom environment, and (3) Create support for these changes through policy, education, and communication with teachers and parents.