Local Companies Awarded $900,420 in Training Grants

Southwest MI (December 1, 2016) – The Workforce Development Board for Michigan Works! Southwest announces the receipt of Skilled Trades Training Fund (STTF) grants totaling $900,420, which will be used to train over 1,000 local residents at multiple businesses within the Michigan Works! Southwest region. The STTF grant initiative creates and expands collaboration between Michigan Works! Agencies, economic development organizations, and educational agencies by funding demand-driven training across a variety of industries. STTF grants are funded by Michigan’s Talent Investment Agency, and this year’s grant award will provide funding for 29 local companies to support apprenticeship training, upskilling the current workforce, and the training of new hires at those companies awarded STTF grants.

The Skilled Trades Training Fumd is designed to create public-private partnerships with businesses to design training models that adapt in real time with changing employer demand.

The companies receiving STTF grant awards are located throughout Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties and include:

Caster Concepts, Inc. and Team 1 Plastics in Albion;

Bleistahl, Coveris, DENSO Manufacturing Michigan, Inc., Rosler Metal Finishing USA, LLC,

I I Stanley Co., Inc., Musashi Auto Parts, Inc., and STEWART Industries, LLC in Battle Creek;

H.C. Starck, Inc. in Coldwater;

Flowserve Corporation, Forrest Company, Hammond Roto-Finish, Heritage Community of Kalamazoo, Kingscott Associates, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Mall City Mechanical, Sigma Machine, Inc., OptiMed Specialty Pharmacy, and Schupan & Sons, Inc. in Kalamazoo;

BorgWarner and Progressive Dynamics, Inc. in Marshall;

Accu Mold, Inc., Hi-Tech Integrated Technologies, MANN+HUMMEL USA, Inc. and W.L. Molding of Michigan in Portage;

Metal Mechanics in Schoolcraft;

American Axle & Manufacturing in Three Rivers; and

Paragon Metals in Quincy.

“We are thrilled that more than $900,000 was awarded to multiple companies in various industries within the Michigan Works! Southwest four-county area,” said Kara Stewart, Sector Strategy Coordinator for Michigan Works! Southwest. “Michigan residents will directly benefit from the STTF grants as the companies receiving the grants start new apprenticeship training programs, hire and train new full-time employees, and enhance the skills of their current employees.”

The STTF grant awarded to Heritage Community of Kalamazoo will be used to expand the culinary apprenticeship training program that began in 2016. Jay Prince, President/CEO stated, “We are excited and proud to be recipients of this training grant, and look forward to partnering with Michigan Works! Southwest. We are passionate about providing career growth for the staff who care for the residents. An important part of that care is creating a wonderful dining experience. This funding supports a career path for Heritage staff to become certified culinary arts professionals.”

STEWART Industries, a local Battle Creek manufacturer that began as an incubator company has grown to a $45-million-dollar business and associate training is of the utmost importance as the company expands into aerospace manufacturing. “Our entire team is grateful to be a part of the STTF process and equally grateful to be a part of a workforce that represents the growing State of Michigan,” said owner, Erick Stewart. “We believe that training opportunities such as these not only help the individual succeed, but raises the value and skill level of the entire team; resulting in greater effectiveness in gaining new business while exceeding customer expectations.”

One of the biggest challenges that some companies are facing will be finding skilled trades workers to replace those who are retiring. American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) in Three Rivers, projects that by the year 2022, thirty percent of their current skilled trades workers will be retiring. In anticipation of this, AAM implemented an apprenticeship training program in the fall of 2014. The STTF grant will assist AAM in expanding the apprenticeship training for upskilling additional current workers and as a result will create new job openings.

H.C. Starck, is a metal processor in Coldwater converting technology metal powders into customized semi-finished and finished parts and components, one of the key suppliers of high tech components for rotary and planar sputtering targets used to manufacture flat panel displays, and a manufacturer of highly sophisticated components for medical applications and therapeutic radiation. They have unique processing capability for tungsten, molybdenum, tantalum, and titanium products used globally in Aerospace and Defense applications. As a technological supplier to various industries, it is important to maintain a highly skilled workforce and H.C. Starck plans to offer training to improve the skills of their machinists and maintenance team which will allow them to reclassify to a higher pay level.

“The large number of companies representing a variety of industry sectors that applied for and received funding from the Skilled Trades Training Funds grant is a tremendous opportunity for the region,” stated Chris Walden, Director of Talent Solutions at Michigan Works! Southwest. “The diversity of partnerships and training options that will be utilized to meet the growing demands of local businesses and the Southwest Michigan economy is exceptional.”

The awards to companies in the Michigan Works! Southwest area are part of $17.1 million in Skilled Trades Training Fund grants to employers throughout the state, according to a release from the state’s Talent Investment Agency.

