We’re back… the Battle Creek NAACP Heritage Quiz Bowl takes place on Saturday, February 11, 2017

BATTLE CREEK (MICH.)-The Battle Creek Senior Branch of the NAACP will host its Annual Heritage Quiz Bowl at the McQuiston Learning Center at 100 W. Van Buren St, Battle Creek, MI. The Quiz Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2017. The Saturday competition will be for grades 4-8. Registration will start at 7:30 am and the competition will start at 9:30 am.

The Heritage Quiz Bow is a wonderful experience for students to learn about African American History and have fun doing it. We are very proud of the collaborative effort between the NAACP and the Battle Creek Public Schools.

There are usually more than 300 people in attendance from mothers and fathers, grandparents, uncles and aunties and friends. At the present time we seek students who will be participating from all of the area school districts. The students who compete are all winners. They learned more than 300 interesting and relevant facts about black history…like “What African American man invented the three-way traffic light? Don’t know? Fourth through Eighth graders participating in the NAACP Heritage Quiz Bowl would! (Answer: Garrett A. Morgan). This is like playing Trivia Pursuit, only it gives you a chance to test your knowledge of black history. The information learned includes local, state and national black history.

Although the event is competitive, the main objective is for the students and families to learn more about black history and to just have fun. Schools, churches and other organizations within the Battle Creek Area are all invited to come out and cheer on or support your favorite team or form a team. We also need the communities’ support with sponsorships, volunteers and judges.

For more information please call the NAACP office at 269-963-8805 or Samuel Gray at 269-209-0293 or email at sgray9959@gmail.com.