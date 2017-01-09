Viewpoint: Politics as Usual

by George White

Election night we all thought we were watching the fall of the Republican Party with the predictions of Hillary Clinton as president and a majority flip in the Senate! What we really were watching was an end to Politics As Usual!

Even though as African Americans we overwhelmingly supported Hillary Clinton, there was not a one of us who did not believe we were voting for the Lesser Of Two Evils! The Democratic Party has disenfranchised Rural White Working Class America with NAFTA, TPP and corporate farming all under a Democratic President! The Democratic Party has disenfranchised Black America with its duplicity in the failure of this country to address issues of Poverty, Mass Incarceration, the School to Prison Pipeline and the impact of under educated Black families on the economy!

My brothers and sisters don’t blame those who chose to stay at home because after all there has been a Democratic President 16 of the last 20 years and what has the Democratic Party done for them? Voter Turnout! Voter Turnout! Voter Turn Out! It’s not about voter turnout, it’s about voter confidence and poor people Black and White have little confidence in the Democratic Parties ability to make change at the root of the problem.

We have the promise, but we also have 25 million for a new Juvenile Home, 25 million for a new Family Court and 25 Million for a new addition to the County Jail. 70 million for the city with a promise that it will be 500 million over the next few years. The PROMISE is FREEDOM for graduates to pursue their dreams of a higher education without the worry of accumulating massive debt in the process. The city endowment gives our local officials the ability to govern according to their conscience FREE from the influence of massive state cuts, we have a new Medical Center and a new Activity Center for Family and Children Services. Many of our children suffer from core issues of Autism, Depression, ADHD, ADD, BI-Polar disorder, IED, ODD, PTSD, but mostly they suffer from a lack of services and LOVE from the community at large!