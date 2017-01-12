Social Justice Events at WMU Feature Mother of Trayvon Martin

Additional assistance came from faculty members Dr. Mariam Konaté and Dr. Linwood Cousins, and honors college graduate assistant Mariam Mustafa. Presentation titles and speakers i

n the series are:

• Jan. 25, “Dismantling Racial Bias in Law Enforcement on Campus and in the Community: A Dialogue,” with Chief Jeffrey Hadley, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Chief Scott Merlo, WMU Public Safety;

• Feb. 1, “First Generation College Students: Fulfilling the Promise of Higher Education: A Panel Discussion,” with Adriana Cardoso Reyes, director of the WMU College Assistance Migrant Program in the Division of Multicultural Affairs; Von Washington, Jr., executive director of community relations, The Kalamazoo Promise; and Walter Malone, director, WMU Alpha Program;

• Feb. 8, “The Reality of Racial Bias in the Criminal Justice System,” with Dr. Carla Adkison-Johnson, professor of counselor education and counseling psychology, and Attorney E. Dor

phine Payne, E. Dorphine Payne Law Office, Kalamazoo;

• Feb. 15, “Activist Tools You Can Use,” PechaKucha presentation with WMU student leaders;

• Feb. 22, “How to Take on Hate: A Dialogue on Islamophobia and Racism,” with Asha Noor, Advocacy and Civil Engagement Specialist, National Network for Arab American Communities; and Alisa Perkins, assistant professor of comparative religion;

• March 15, “Using Fashion and Spirituality to Build Cross-Cultural Love,” with WMU alumna Zarinah El-Amin Naeem, entrepreneur and founder of Beautifully Wrapped and the Headwrap Expo;

• March 22, “SHARE OUT: You and Why Race Matters: A Discussion/Panel Involving WMU students and the Society for History and Racial Equity–SHARE,” with Maime Butler and members of the Student Assembly for Racial Equity and Cultural Inclusion and Jacob Pinney-Johnson of SHARE, discussing why being intentio

n

al in confronting the concept of race, racism and privilege is necessary as well as personal testimonies of work around racial equity and w

hy it is important to society, especially in relation to higher education;

• March 29, “An Evening with Ms. Sybrina Fulton,” with Fulton and moderator Earlene McMichael of WMUK, at 7 p.m. in Chenery Auditorium;

• April 5, “Black Feminisms, Pop Cul

ture and Revolutionary Healing,” with Dr. Jennifer Richardson, assistant professor of gender and women’s studies; and

• April 12, “Voices of First Generation Latino Immigrant Fathers: Migration and the Dual Frame of Reference,” with Dr. Angel Gullón-Rivera, assistant professor of family and consumer sciences.

For more information, visit wmich.edu/honors/spring-2017-lyceum-lecture-series

Sybrina Fulton

Class project puts social work students’ research in leading journal

An unusual examination of the practical therapeutic applications of mindfulness combined with a senior faculty member’s commitment to community service led seven Western Michigan University graduate social work students to have their first professional paper accepted for publication in one of their discipline’s most prestigious journals.

“An Environmental Scan of Mindfulness-Based Interventions on University and College Campuses” has recently been published in the December 2016 issue of the internationally acclaimed Journal of Sociology and Social Welfare.

The newly published researchers are Kaley J. Cieslak, Lehanna E. Hardy, Natalie S. Kyles, Erika L. Miller, Becky L. Mullins, Katelyn M. Root, and Christina M. Smith. The seven were students last spring in Dr. Rick Grinnell’s section of the course Evaluation of Social Work Practice. They undertook and completed their original research project in addition to their regular course work, meeting after class and on weekends over a five-month period to finish their effort.

“Their initial objective was to provide a succinct up-to-date resource guide for those seeking information about the hundreds of existing mental health programs–particularly mindfulness interventions–that are currently available to university and college students throughout North America,” says Grinnell, a professor of social work who last year received the 2015 Scholarship and Excellence award from the College of Health and Human Services. “If the reader wishes to find out more about how a specific mental health program is being implemented within its respective university or college setting, the article contains links to the websites of all the university and college mental health programs.”

Mindfulness is a meditative practice with Buddhist roots. It calls for open and active attention on the present and fully living in the moment.

The students found that colleges and universities are increasing the mental health interventions they offer to their students, and mindfulness-based interventions seem to be being used with an increasing frequency. Such interventions include mindfulness-based cognitive therapy, mindfulness-based stress reduction, guided meditations and yoga, compassion training, mindfulness-based technology, and mindful eating.

Grinnell says the students’ work was completely voluntary and done simply because the students knew it was an important topic that needed to be addressed. It’s rare, he says, for social work students to publish in a refereed journal, and their success in doing so is another indicator of the importance of their topic, in addition to their commitment to advancing social work practice through research.

Contributing useful evidence-based social work interventions in a practical way to improve lives is becoming something of a tradition in this course, Grinnell says. For example, previous students in the course were awarded a $50,000 grant from the Kalamazoo Community Foundation to offer a three-year evidence-based parent training intervention in Kalamazoo.

“I like to think of the course as a ‘gown to town’ course where students can produce practical and relevant products for our local community,” Grinnell says.

WMU Ethics Center offers four book club events for the spring semester

The Western Michigan University Center for the Study of Ethics in Society is sponsoring four book clubs during the spring semester, starting Friday, Jan. 13, to encourage discussion about ethics.

Dr. William Santiago-Valles, associate professor emeritus of Africana studies, will lead discussions of “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley. The classic, from 1964, describes the experiences of the controversial activist. The group will discuss how Malcolm X’s message of racial justice informs contemporary debates about race. The group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Fridays Jan. 13 and Jan. 20, at Water Street Coffee Joint, 315 E. Water St. Future meetings will be determined.

Ashley Atkins, associate professor of philosophy, will lead discussions of the book “Wisdom Won from Illness” by Jonathan Lear. The University of Chicago philosopher brings insights from psychoanalysis to bear on Aristotelian and Platonic notions of the psyche. Participants will examine what the non-rational aspects of our minds have to do with living the good life. The group will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesdays Feb. 7, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21 in Room 2072 of Moore Hall.

Kathy Purnell, instructor in the School of Public Administration and research contracts administrator in the Office of the Vice President for Research, will lead discussions of Gustave de Beaumont’s “Marie, or Slavery in the United States.” Beaumont published his work–part novel, part sociological treatise–in 1835, after completing a nine-month journey across the United States, including two weeks in the Michigan wilderness with Alexis de Tocqueville. Beaumont’s decision to focus his novel on an interracial couple’s quest to get married in the United States seeks to engage the reader’s imagination to examine critically the long-term social impact of racial inequality on democratic mores and political community in the United States. The book reading coincides with the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision on the historic Loving v. Virginia case involving interracial marriage. Club members will examine the contemporary relevance of “Marie” to inform ethical action to develop inclusive democracies. The group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursdays March 2, March 16 and March 30 in Room 2072 of Moore Hall.

Tyler Gibb, co-chief of the Program in Medical Ethics, Humanities and Law at the WMU Stryker School of Medicine, will lead discussions of “Fourteen Stories: Doctors, Patients and Other Strangers” by Jay Baruch. The author of this collection of short stories is an emergency room physician who will be a keynote speaker at the Seventh Annual Western Michigan University Medical Humanities Conference in September. The characters give voice to a range of morally challenging issues in medicine, ranging from loss of bodily control to the limits of professional competence. The group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays April 5 in the WMed Information Commons, April 12 in Room 3025 of Brown Hall, and April 19 at University Roadhouse, 1332 W. Michigan Avenue

All book clubs are open to the general public as well as the WMU community. People may sign up by sending an email to ethicscenter@wmich.edu. The Ethics Center will supply the books.

For more information, go to wmich.edu/ethics, where any changes or additions to the schedule will be announced.