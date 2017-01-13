College Life: What’s On Campus

Big Brothers Big Sisters administrator to speak at breakfast series

KALAMAZOO, Mich.–The administrator of the local mentoring organization Big Brothers Big Sisters will be the next speaker at the upcoming Mercantile Bank of Michigan Breakfast Speaker Series at Western Michigan University.

Amy Kuchta, chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters will give a presentation titled “Helping Local Children Change Their Lives for the Better, Forever” at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in Room 2150 of Schneider Hall.

The event is free and open to the public and begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (269) 387-6059 or at wmich.edu/business/mercantile-rsvp. Free parking is available at Schneider Hall in Lot 72R.

Kuchta has devoted her 25-year career to serving children and families. For the past 10 years, she has dedicated her work to school-age children in the Kalamazoo area, first with Big Brothers Big Sisters, then with Communities in Schools. In September 2012, Kuchta returned to Big Brothers Big Sisters as director of mentoring programs and became chief executive officer in March 2013. Kuchta is a graduate of John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, matching adult volunteers with children ages six through 18. The organization provides children with strong and enduring professionally supported one-to-one relationships that help positively shape the child’s life. By partnering children facing adversity with adult mentors, Big Brothers Big Sisters helps children set higher aspirations, build greater confidence and better relationships, avoid risky behaviors and aim for educational success.

Other presentation dates and speakers in the series include:

• Feb. 24: Ron Fuller, Kalamazoo County Sheriff

• March 31: Belinda Tate, executive director, Kalamazoo Institute of Arts

The Mercantile Bank of Michigan Breakfast Speaker Series is hosted by the Haworth College of Business and provides an opportunity for the local community to hear top business leaders and WMU faculty, alumni and friends of the college discuss current topics of interest.

For more information or to register, contact the Haworth College of Business at (269) 387-6059 or at wmich.edu/business/mercantile-rsvp.

Fifth Wednesday Journal, Humanities Center reading rescheduled