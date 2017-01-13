College Life: What’s On Campus

Big Brothers Big Sisters administrator to speak at breakfast series
KALAMAZOO, Mich.–The administrator of the local mentoring organization Big Brothers Big Sisters will be the next speaker at the upcoming Mercantile Bank of Michigan Breakfast Speaker Series at Western Michigan University.
Amy Kuchta, chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters will give a presentation titled “Helping Local Children Change Their Lives for the Better, Forever” at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in Room 2150 of Schneider Hall.
The event is free and open to the public and begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (269) 387-6059 or at wmich.edu/business/mercantile-rsvp. Free parking is available at Schneider Hall in Lot 72R.
Kuchta has devoted her 25-year career to serving children and families. For the past 10 years, she has dedicated her work to school-age children in the Kalamazoo area, first with Big Brothers Big Sisters, then with Communities in Schools. In September 2012, Kuchta returned to Big Brothers Big Sisters as director of mentoring programs and became chief executive officer in March 2013. Kuchta is a graduate of John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, matching adult volunteers with children ages six through 18. The organization provides children with strong and enduring professionally supported one-to-one relationships that help positively shape the child’s life. By partnering children facing adversity with adult mentors, Big Brothers Big Sisters helps children set higher aspirations, build greater confidence and better relationships, avoid risky behaviors and aim for educational success.
Other presentation dates and speakers in the series include:
• Feb. 24: Ron Fuller, Kalamazoo County Sheriff
• March 31: Belinda Tate, executive director, Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
The Mercantile Bank of Michigan Breakfast Speaker Series is hosted by the Haworth College of Business and provides an opportunity for the local community to hear top business leaders and WMU faculty, alumni and friends of the college discuss current topics of interest.
For more information or to register, contact the Haworth College of Business at (269) 387-6059 or at wmich.edu/business/mercantile-rsvp.
Fifth Wednesday Journal, Humanities Center reading rescheduled
KALAMAZOO, Mich.–A reading featuring Western Michigan University professors, students and graduates offered by the nonprofit, independent literary publication Fifth Wednesday Journal and the University Center for the Humanities has been rescheduled.
The reading is now set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the University Center for the Humanities, Room 2500 of Knauss Hall. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature four outstanding Kalamazoo writers with ties to WMU who have had their work published in Fifth Wednesday Journal. Dr. William Olsen, WMU professor of English, director of the creative writing program and award-winning poet, will serve as moderator.
The reading had originally been scheduled for Dec. 8, but had to be canceled due to severe weather.
Those taking part in the reading are:
• Matt Morgan is originally from Mississippi and now lives in Kalamazoo, where he is working on a master’s degree in poetry at WMU. His poem, “The Weight of,” appears in the current issue of Fifth Wednesday Journal.
• Dr. Nancy Eimers, WMU professor of English, teaches creative writing. Her fourth poetry collection, “Oz,” was published in 2011. She is the author of “A Grammar to Waking,” “No Moon” and “Destroying Angel.” She received a Nation Discovery Award, Whiting Writers Award and two National Endowment for the Arts Fellowships. Her poems have appeared in many magazines and anthologies.
• Andrew Wickenden earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from WMU in 2013 and lives and works in the Kalamazoo area. His stories have appeared or are forthcoming in Glimmer Train, Fiction, Fifth Wednesday Journal and elsewhere.
• Dr. Hedy Habra teaches Spanish at WMU and has a passion for art. She is the author of two poetry collections, “Under Brushstrokes,” a finalist for the USA Best Book Award and the International Book Award, and “Tea in Heliopolis,” winner of the USA Best Book Award and finalist for the International Book Award. Her story collection, “Flying Carpets,” won the Arab American National Book Award’s Honorable Mention and was a finalist for the Eric Hoffer Award. She is the recipient of the Nazim Hikmet Poetry Award and a six-time nominee for the 2016 Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net.
Fifth Wednesday Journal is based in Illinois and published twice a year in print. Its mission is to bring the finest fiction, poetry, essays, photography, interviews and book reviews into people’s everyday lives. For more information, go to fifthwednesdayjournal.com/fwj-reading-in-kalamazoo-michigan/.