Merze Tate Explorers Serve During MLK Event

KALAMAZOO (MICH.)- Nearly two dozen Explorers came out to serve the guest of the 31st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on January 15 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. More than 200 community leaders, public officials, and residents joined in the celebration that celebrated the Rev. Dr. King through song, community service award presentations, and keynote address. The event was hosted by the Northside Ministerial Alliance with the theme: The Transformative Power of a Unified Dream.

http://wwmt.com/news/local/mlk-celebration-brings-hundreds-to-local-church-to-celebrate

Explorers Sierra and Aliah Ward, and Kennedi Patterson, also were part of the MLK Youth Choir where Sierra was featured in a brief solo (see Sierra on the newslink above). In addition to the girl Explorers, the new chapter of boy Explorers (led by Daniel Patterson) were debuted in this joint-community service effort.

The opportunity to serve the community, is one of the ways Explorers give back to the community. In addition, the service allows the girls to thank the many supporters who have contributed to the success of the organization over the past nine years.