The Battle Creek Community Chorus Announces Joint Concert

BATTLE CREEK (Mich.) – The Battle Creek Community Chorus is pleased to present music in collaboration with Pennfield High School Chorale, Pennfield Women’s Choir, and the Lakeview High School Chamber Choir in this collaborative Generational Connections concert, Friday, February 24, 2017 at 7:30 pm. The concert will take place at First Congregational Church, downtown, Battle Creek. For more information, or for tickets, please call 269-963-1911, ext. 2586 or visit www.YourMusicCenter.org . Tickets are also available at The Music Center Box Office located in the Davidson Building on the Kellogg Community College campus and can be purchased at the door before the concert. Battle Creek Community Chorus director Clayton Parr shares, “This is an opportunity for the youth choirs to present the programs they will be singing at the district music festival next month. Any time a live audience is present, the dynamics change allowing for an important learning and confidence building experience for the students.” Parr adds, “The Community Chorus is looking forward to working with this up and coming generation of singers.” The concert offers a masterworks theme with movements fromVivaldi’s Gloria and Brahms’ A German Requiem among others. Anne Harrigan, Music Center Artistic Director adds, “Under the directorship of Dr. Parr, the Battle Creek Community Chorus has achieved an unprecedented level allowing them to take on these advanced works. I am amazed at the incredible heights they have achieved and this concert will once again showcase their abilities.” Greg Black, choir director at Lakeview High School shares, “We are very appreciative of the Battle Creek Community Chorus for providing this opportunity and look forward to future collaborations.” Steve Bowen, Director of Choirs at Pennfield offers a similar thought, “We are looking forward to singing together and presenting our conference music to a live audience. It’s great for the students.” The Music Center and the Battle Creek Community Chorus is thankful to Grace Health for sponsoring this concert. “Without the help of supporters like Grace Health, we could not present a concert of this caliber,” shares Harrigan.