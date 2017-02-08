Author Diane Seuss, Visiting Writer

Contributed by Dawn Kemp

KALAMAZOO (MICH.)-Author Diane Seuss will visit Kalamazoo Valley Community College on February 16 as part of the college’s annual “About Writing” Visiting Writers Series. From 10 to 10:45 a.m., she’ll read selections from her work and from 2:15 to 3 p.m., Seuss will talk about writing.

Seuss was born in Michigan City, Indiana, in 1956 and raised in Edwardsburg and Niles, Michigan. She studied at Kalamazoo College and Western Michigan University, where she received a master’s degree in social work.

Seuss is the author of three books of poetry: Wolf Lake, White Gown Blown Open (University of

Massachusetts Press, 2010), recipient of the Juniper Prize for Poetry; It BlowsYou Hollow (New Issues Press, 1998); and Four-Legged Girl (Graywolf Press, 2015), which was a finalist

for the Pulitzer Prize in Poetry last year. She served as the MacLean Distinguished Visiting Professor in the English department at Colorado College in 2012 and is currently writer-in-residence at Kalamazoo College, where she has been on the faculty since 1988.

Kalamazoo Valley’s “About Writing” Visiting Writers series is coordinated by English instructor Rob Haight and offers students the opportunity to talk with professional writers and listen to their work. Seuss’ readings and craft talks will take place in the Student Commons Theater, room 4240, at the Texas Township Campus, 6767 West O Avenue, Kalamazoo. The events are open to the public.

For more information, contact Rob Haight, rhaight@kvcc.edu or 269.488.4452.