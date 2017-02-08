Nominations Sought for 2017 Governor’s Awards

Contributed by Jason Alexander- alexanderj9@michigan.gov

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Community Service Commission is pleased to announce that nominations are being sought for the 2017 Governor’s Service Awards. The Governor’s Service Awards are given annually by the governor to individuals, organizations and businesses to acknow

ledge their commitment to serving their communities through volunteerism. This marks the 25th year of the awards, which will be presented at a celebration organized by the Michigan Community Service Commission. The celebration will be held Aug. 21 in Detroit.

The 2017 Governor’s Service Awards Nomination is an online application available atwww.michigan.gov/governorsserviceawards. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 20.

“The comeback of Michigan isn’t because of one person, it’s the fact that we work together,” said Gov. Rick Snyder. “Many Michiganders give their time to volunteer and put their heart and soul into doing something special for someone else, and that deserves recognition. Please help me honor thesewonderful individuals, organizations and businesses by nominating them for a Governor’s Service Award.”

In 2017, awards will be presented in 11 categories which reflect the diverse nature of volunteers throughout the state. The categories are:

Governor George Romney Lifetime Achievement Award : honors an individual who has shown a lifelong commitment to community involvement and volunteerism.

Lifetime Humanitarian Award : honors individuals or families that have demonstrated a lifetime of outstanding civic and charitable responsibility to a community or organization.

Senior Volunteer of the Year Award : honors individuals age 65 and older who have taken action to make their community a better place to live through service.

Volunteer of the Year Award: honors an individual who strives to improve the lives of neighbors, friends, community or congregation through volunteerism.

Youth Volunteer of the Year Award: honors individuals who are age 25 or younger who have already begun making a significant difference in their community through service.

Mentor of the Year Award : honors an individual who provides youth (25 and under) with the confidence and assets to be successful.

Outstanding Volunteer Organization Award : honors service clubs, nonprofit, faith-based, veteran, disaster preparedness and other organizations that make a demonstrated difference in their community.

Education Service Leader Award: honors schools, colleges, universities and other organizations that support youth making a difference in their communities.

Outstanding National Service Program Award : honors organizations that provide a high-quality national service program that yields a significant impact in a Michigan community.

Corporate Community Leader Award : honors corporations and businesses that excel in community involvement and demonstrate excellent corporate citizenship by giving back to their community in a variety of ways.

Small Business Community Leader: honors businesses making a difference in their communities and supporting employee-driven volunteer service.

This will be Gov. Snyder’s seventh year of involvement in the Governor’s Service Awards, which were launched by Gov. John Engler in 1992 and maintained by Gov. Jennifer M. Granholm during her terms in office.

For additional information or questions, please contact the MCSC at 517-335-4295 or gsa@michigan.gov.

Background The Michigan Community Service Commission utilizes service as a strategy to address the state’s most pressing issues and empowers volunteers to strengthen communities. In 2016-2017, the MCSC is granting more than $7 million in federal funds to local communities for volunteer programs and activities. Michigan’s AmeriCorps, Volunteer Generation Fund and Mentor Michigan are also premier programs of the MCSC. Visit www.michigan.gov/volunteer for more information.