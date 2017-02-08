Battle Creek Youth: “Together We Sing”

BATTLE CREEK (Mich.) – The Battle Creek Boychoir, Battle Creek Girls Chorus, and Sojourner Truth Choir, programs of The Music Center, are pleased to announce their upcoming concert “Together We Sing” featuring an array of music including Motown, folk music, and international songs. The concert takes place Saturday, March 11, 2017, 4:00 pm at the First Congregational Church, downtown Battle Creek. For more information or for tickets, please visit www.YourMusicCenter.org or call 269.963.1911 ext. 2586.

The traditions of choral singing transcends differences and brings people together. “Together We Sing” continues the tradition of bringing together the Battle Creek Boychoir, Battle Creek Girls Chorus, and the Sojourner Truth Choir. With folk, gospel, and Motown classics, we hope this evening of music not only entertains, but helps bring friends and families together with joy in song.

“The Boys and girls are especially excited by the music we’ve picked out for

this concert,” states Ian Baby, Director of the Battle Creek Boychoir and Battle Creek Girls Chorus, “especially the Motown pieces.” Carolyn Ballard, Director of the I.M.P.A.C.T./Sojourner Truth Choir programs adds, “We love combining our three choirs in this annual collaboration. We all learn from each other and the kids enjoy singing as a larger group.”