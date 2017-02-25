Local Schools Compete to Perform at Drumline Live!

*Purchase tickets to Drumline here: Drumline Live!

KALAMAZOO (MICH.)– Two local school drumline bands are competing for a chance to open the DRUMLine Live, show at 7:30 p.m. , Thursday, Feb. 23rd at Miller Auditorium. Gull Lake and Hastings high schools are finalists for the first ever competition of its kind sponsored by Miller Auditorium. The winning band will not only open for the show, but also receive a trophy to display in their school and 50 tickets to the show, according to Thom Cooper, Sr. Marketing Specialist at Miller Auditorium.

The show stopping attraction created by the musical team behind the hit movies, “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat,” embodies the soulful, high-stepping style of the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band experience. With its riveting rhythms, bold beats, and ear grabbing energy, DRUMLine Live is a high octane musical roller coaster ride that is guaranteed to touch every emotion in your body. They’re back with a BRAND NEW show for the entire family and we promise… you will be on your feet by Halftime!