City of Portage to Honor Dr. King with Park

Contributed by Dr. Romeo Phillips

PORTAGE (MICH.)– The City of Portage, in celebration of Black History Month, will honor the memory of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A special event will take place at 7 p.m., Friday, February 24, in the auditorium of Portage Northern High School. – The City of Portage, in celebration of Black History Month, will honor the memory of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A special event will take place at 7 p.m., Friday, February 24, in the auditorium of Portage Northern High School.

The Brazeal Dennard Chorale from the City of Detroit will perform, and Von Washington, Sr. and Von Washington, Jr. will present a shorten version of “The Meeting.” The performances are free and opened to the public! Dr. Romeo Phillips will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

Last year, the City brought the Central State University Choir from Wilberforce,Ohio. The prime mover behind that projects is the Rev. Monifa A. Jumanne, Ph.D. She alone has pricked the conscience of the City Council to a degree that such should be acted upon. The Council, along with the City Manager, agreed, and this is to be an annual activity. However, it is imperative that this and future events be supported by a large turnout.

On January 16, 1989, I (Dr. Romeo Phillips) had the honor of assisting with the naming of the M.L. King, Jr. Drive which leads into the Mall. At last Council meeting, the Council accepted a parcel of land on the corner of Independence Blvd. and M.L. King, Jr. Drive. A park will be developed and named after the Reverend Dr. King, Jr.