Kazoo Books Presents Author Events

Contributed by Todd Toussaint-Kazoo Books

Who: Judi Rypma, author of Worshipping at Lenin’s Mausoleum

What: Author reading and book signing

When: Saturday, April 1, 1 p.m.

Where: Kazoo Books II, 2413 Parkview Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49006

The Skinny: Join Judi, a master faculty specialist of English at Western Michigan University, will read from her latest collection, Worshipping at Lenin’s Mausoleum. The poems bear lyrical witness to a Russia in flux, from glasnost to the embattled 1990s to 21st-century pride. Whether exploring Stalin’s bunker, the logistics of Lenin’s preserved corpse, or the witch Baba Yaga, the collection provides delightful and keen glimpses into a place often seen as the Big Bad Wolf on the world stage.

Rypma teaches courses in mythology, folklore, world literature, and literature for children and adolescents. She has offered recent seminars in witches in literature, folk literature and medievalism in children’s literature. After a career as a travel journalist, Rypma earned an M.F.A. in creative writing at WMU. Her poetry and short stories appear frequently in literary journals. Rapunzel’s Hair, an early chapbook that features contemporary responses to fairytales won the All Nations Press Chapbook Award.

Who: Authors of The Fearsome Foursome: Michigan Women Poets; Miriam Pederson, Daneen Wardrop, Hedy Habra & Linda Nemec Foster

What: Free author reading and book signing event

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27

Where: Kazoo Books II, 2413 Parkview Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49006



The Skinny: Miriam Pederson lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan where she is a Professor Emeritus of English at Aquinas College. Her chapbook, This Brief Light, was published by Finishing Line Press. Pederson’s poems in collaboration with sculpture created by her husband, Ron Pederson, are exhibited in regional galleries and documented in three collections of images and poems: The Adding We Do in Our Sleep, Doubletake, and Evidence of Things Unseen.

Daneen Wardrop is the author of three books of poetry: Life as It, Cyclorama, and The Odds of Being. She is the recipient of an NEA Fellowship and a Poetry Society of America Robert Winner Award. Her poems have appeared in Kenyon Review, Southern Review, AGNI, Iowa Review and elsewhere. Wardrop has also authored several books of literary history and is a WMU distinguished Faculty Scholar.

Hedy Habra has authored two poetry collections, Under Brushstrokes, finalist for the International Book Award, and Tea in Heliopolis, winner of the USA Best Book Award. Her story collection, Flying Carpets, won the Arab American Book Award’s Honorable Mention. A six-time nominee for the Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net, her work appears in Cimarron Review, Bitter Oleander, Nimrod, Poet Lore, and Verse Daily. Her website is hedyhabra.com

Linda Nemec Foster is the author of nine collections of poetry including Amber Necklace from Gdansk and Talking Diamonds. Her work has appeared in TheGeorgia Review, Nimrod, Witness, New American Writing, and North American Review. Foster has received awards from the Arts Foundation of Michigan, National Writer’s Voice, and the Academy of American Poets. She is the founder of the Contemporary Writers Series at Aquinas College.