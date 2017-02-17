FREE Tax Preparation Assistance Through April 12

Contributed by Lyndi Warner, MPA-Administrative Coordinator, Public Information Officer

Kalamazoo County Community Action Agency hosts

Walk-In Wednesdays for FREE Tax Preparation Assistance

Kalamazoo, Mich. – In partnership with the Kalamazoo County Tax Counseling Initiative, the Kalamazoo County Community Action Agency (KCCAA) hopes to make filing your taxes a little easier by offering FREE tax preparation and e-filing services during Walk-in Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

IRS certified volunteer tax preparers will be at the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department (KCHCS) (3299 Gull Road, Kalamazoo, M 49048) to assist individuals and families whose household income was $54,000 or less in 2016. Walk-in Wednesdays will take place between February 4th to April 12th.

Residents should have the following paperwork when filing taxes: state or federal photo identification; Social Security cards for all members of the household; all W2s, 1095s, 1098s, 1099; childcare provider’s information; your energy bill that shows the home heating credit; summer and winter tax bills if you are a homeowner; investment statements and other tax forms; amounts of other income; bank account information for direct deposit and last year’s tax return, if available.

KCCAA is proud to be one of the more than 12,000 community-based tax help sites located around the country that participate in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs. Last year, the Kalamazoo County Tax Counseling Initiative filed 1,324 tax returns saving taxpayers over $647,000 in tax preparation fees. The overall impact helped increase total household resources of Kalamazoo County by over $4.4 million.

Additional sites and times for FREE tax preparation are available throughout the County. Dial 2-1-1 or 1-800-563-5432 for more information on the documents to bring, other site locations and tax preparation times, or to make an appointment at the other participating sites. Additional information for Free Tax Preparation in Kalamazoo County is available at http://www.goodwillswmi.org/freetaxes/.

The free tax preparation service is unable to help international taxpayers or taxpayers with rental income, or those who have businesses with expenses over $25,000, employees, inventory or incurred a loss in 2016.