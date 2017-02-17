Shopping to Help Habitat Build Homes

Contributed by Ann Kilkuskie-Director of Community Relations and Global Village Trip Team Leader

D &W Fresh Markets and Family Fare to support

Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity during companywide fundraising

effort to provide shelter

100 percent of dollars raised Feb. 8-19 will go to local Habitat affiliate

Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity is proud to partner with the SpartanNash Foundation during its retail scan campaign to provide shelter in the local community. Between Feb. 8 and 19, store guests who visit will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane, with 100 percent of dollars raised going to Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity.

“We are grateful for the on-going support our community provides through this program each year and for SpartanNash’s corporate commitment to affordable housing,” said Habitat’s Executive Director Charlie Robertson. “The dollars raised in this program go right back into our neighborhoods to build and improve places called home.”

Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.

In total, 79 local Habitat for Humanity affiliates in eight states will receive monetary support thanks to the scan to provide shelter, with many SpartanNash stores teaming up to support the same chapter in their area.

In addition to supporting their local Habitat for Humanity affiliate, store guests who donate during the 12-day fundraising campaign will also receive four coupons toward Spartan® or Our Family ® brand products.

SpartanNash – which owns the D & W Fresh Markets and Family Fare Supermarket supporting Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity -– underwrites the cost of the fundraising campaign so that all donations will have a significant impact in the local community where it was raised. SpartanNash also provides financial support, and many company associates volunteer at Habitat affiliates throughout the year.

“The SpartanNash Foundation is our company’s charitable giving arm, supporting community nonprofit organizations that provide hunger relief, secure shelter and support our military heroes,” said Meredith Gremel, vice president of corporate affairs and communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “Through our retail scan campaigns, we have developed many strong partnerships with local Habitat for Humanity affiliates, and, in partnership with our store guests and associates, we are excited to continue to support them in 2017.”

SpartanNash is the fifth largest food distributor in the United States and has more than 155 corporate-owned stores in eight states participating in the companywide retail scan campaign.

The SpartanNash Foundation has executed two previous retail scan campaigns to benefit Habitat for Humanity partners, raising nearly $250,000 in 2015 and 2016. Prior to the Spartan Stores-Nash Finch merger in November 2013, Spartan Stores conducted retail scans in its more than 90 Michigan stores to support local Habitat affiliates. Since 2006, more than $1.3 million has been raised to build hope and affordable housing for hardworking Habitat homebuyers.

In 2016, nearly $825,000 was granted through the SpartanNash Foundation’s companywide scan campaigns, benefitting local Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, patriotic and food pantry partners.