AUDITION FOR MIDDLE, HIGH SCHOOL ACTORS

Contributed by Buddy Hannah, playwright

KALAMAZOO (MICH.)-Allen Chapel AME Church Drama Ministry in partnership with Stage 919 will hold auditions for their production of the play, What Is Wrong With Our Adults? Thursday March 16 and Friday March 18, at Allen Chapel Church, 804 W. North St. Auditions will begin at 7 p.m. Students should arrive by 6:30 p.m. to complete necessary audition forms.

Director Buddy Hannah will cast 3 females and 3 males in the middle and high school age bracket. Rehearsals will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning March 28th. Performance dates are April 28th and 29th.

What Is Wrong With Our Adults? takes a look at adults through the eyes of our young people. The play was written and compiled by Buddy Hannah with writing contributions from Maya Alkema (Hillside Middle School), Chaise Darling (Marshall Upper Elementary School), Mialeah A. Koffron (Portage North Middle School), Auroara Oiedo (Kalamazoo Central High School), and Tamari D. Wilson (Hillside Middle School).

For more information call:269-599-4196.